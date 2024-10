Brokerages stock fall up to 8% after Sebi curbs F&O rules; details here

Brokerage firms in focus: Brokerage firms such as IIFL Securities, 5Paisa, and Geojit Financial Services dropped up to 8 per cent, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, following the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) announcement of a new six-step plan to tighten futures and options (F&O) regulations.

Among individual stocks, 5Paisa declined 7.65 per cent, followed by IIFL Securities (down 4.76 per cent), Geojit Financial Services (down 3.32 per cent) and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 3.15 per cent).

