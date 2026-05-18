BSE could replace Wipro in Nifty 50 at September 2026 rejig: Quiddity

Rival bourse BSE Ltd could be headed for inclusion in NSE’s flagship Nifty 50 index at the September 2026 rebalancing.

According to analyst Janaghan Jeyakumar of Quiddity Advisors, who publishes on Smartkarma, BSE is expected to replace Wipro in the 50-share benchmark based on current average float market capitalisation (AFMC) trends.

“Currently, we see BSE satisfying the inclusion criteria as its AFMC is more than 1.5 times the average free-float market capitalisation of Wipro,” Jeyakumar said in a note.

If included, BSE could attract passive inflows of about $639 million from funds tracking the index.

Shares of BSE rose 3 per cent to close at ₹4,121 on Monday.