BSE proposes pre-open trading for index, stock futures from Dec 8

BSE , formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, has proposed to allow pre-open trading in both index and stock futures and options in the equities derivatives segment from December 8, 2025.

"Pursuant to the SEBI circular, it is proposed to introduce Pre-Open Session for index & stock futures in the Equity Derivatives Segment from Monday, December 08, 2025 onwards," BSE said in a circular released on August 28.

It added that there shall be no new changes in the ETI API or market data broadcast streams to facilitate the roll-out of the said functionality.

"Exchange already supports Pre-Open Session trading in the Equity Segment; now same message structures and field definitions will be applicable for Pre-Open Session trading in the Equity Derivatives Segment," the stock exchange said in a statement.

Changes related to the pre-open session in the Equity Derivatives Segment will be available for testing from October 6, 2025, in the test (simulation) environment. Exchange already supports Pre-Open Session trading in the Equity Segment; now the same message structures and field definitions will be applicable for Pre-Open Session trading in the Equity Derivatives Segment," it said. Currently, the pre-open trading session for the equity cash segment is held from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on both BSE and NSE. This session, conducted before the regular market hours, helps manage volatility and reduce abnormal price movements that may arise from significant announcements.