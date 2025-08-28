Home / Markets / News / BSE proposes pre-open trading for index, stock futures from Dec 8

BSE proposes pre-open trading for index, stock futures from Dec 8

BSE said changes related to the pre-open session in the Equity Derivatives Segment will be available for testing from October 6, 2025

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange
A woman walks into the BSE building, in Mumbai, Monday, May 12, 2025. Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply by 3 per cent on Monday after India and Pakistan announced reaching a bilateral understanding.(Photo: PTI)
BSE, formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, has proposed to allow pre-open trading in both index and stock futures and options in the equities derivatives segment from December 8, 2025. 
 
"Pursuant to the SEBI circular, it is proposed to introduce Pre-Open Session for index & stock futures in the Equity Derivatives Segment from Monday, December 08, 2025 onwards," BSE said in a circular released on August 28. 
 
It added that there shall be no new changes in the ETI API or market data broadcast streams to facilitate the roll-out of the said functionality. 
 
"Exchange already supports Pre-Open Session trading in the Equity Segment; now same message structures and field definitions will be applicable for Pre-Open Session trading in the Equity Derivatives Segment," the stock exchange said in a statement.
 
Changes related to the pre-open session in the Equity Derivatives Segment will be available for testing from October 6, 2025, in the test (simulation) environment. 
 
Exchange already supports Pre-Open Session trading in the Equity Segment; now the same message structures and field definitions will be applicable for Pre-Open Session trading in the Equity Derivatives Segment," it said.
 
Currently, the pre-open trading session for the equity cash segment is held from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on both BSE and NSE. This session, conducted before the regular market hours, helps manage volatility and reduce abnormal price movements that may arise from significant announcements.
 
Other modalities related to the implementation of the pre-open session in Equity Derivatives shall be released through a separate circular, the exchange informed.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

