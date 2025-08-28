Current Infraprojects IPO Day 2 update: Subscription nears 24x, GMP up 56%

The favourable sentiment has extended to the grey market as well, where the company’s shares are trading at a strong premium. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of Current Infraprojects were exchanging hands at ₹125 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹45 per share, or 56.25 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹80 per share.

Current Infraprojects IPO details

The public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 5.3 million equity shares of worth ₹41.80 crore. It is being offered at a price band of ₹76–80 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 equity shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2 lots, or 3,200 shares, and in multiples of 1,600 shares thereafter.

A retail investor would require ₹2,56,000 to bid for the minimum 2 lots (3,200 shares) of Current Infraprojects IPO.

The maiden public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, August 29, 2025. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 1, 2025. The company’s stock is tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.