Current Infraprojects IPO Day 2 update: Subscription nears 24x, GMP up 56%

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Current Infraprojects IPO Subscription Update:  Infrastructure and renewable energy company Current Infraprojects continues to receive overwhelming demand from investors for its initial public offering. Data available on the NSE showed that the small and medium enterprises (SME) issue has been oversubscribed by 23.73 times as of around 2:42 PM on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Current Infraprojects IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The favourable sentiment has extended to the grey market as well, where the company’s shares are trading at a strong premium. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of Current Infraprojects were exchanging hands at ₹125 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹45 per share, or 56.25 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹80 per share.  ALSO READ | Vikran Engineering IPO booked 4x on Day 2, GMP down at 9%

Current Infraprojects IPO details

The public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 5.3 million equity shares of worth ₹41.80 crore. It is being offered at a price band of ₹76–80 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 equity shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2 lots, or 3,200 shares, and in multiples of 1,600 shares thereafter.
 
A retail investor would require ₹2,56,000 to bid for the minimum 2 lots (3,200 shares) of Current Infraprojects IPO.
 
The maiden public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, August 29, 2025. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 1, 2025. The company’s stock is tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.
 
The company plans to use the funds raised through the IPO for investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Current Infra Dhanbad Solar Private Limited, for setting up a 1,800 KW solar plant under the RESCO model at the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), IIT(ISM), Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Additionally, the proceeds will be used to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
 
Holani Consultants is acting as the sole book-running lead manager (BRLM) for the issue, while Bigshare Services is serving as the registrar.  ALSO READ | Amanta Healthcare IPO: Know key strengths, risks before you invest

About the Company

Current Infraprojects is engaged in infrastructure construction, development, operations, and maintenance, with expertise across a wide range of services. The company specialises in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services, offering end-to-end solutions in Solar EPC, Electrical EPC, Water EPC, and Civil EPC contracts. These include interior and civil works, road furniture, and other turnkey projects.
 
The company also provides Engineering Consulting Services in Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) systems, along with Project Management Consulting (PMC) services.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

