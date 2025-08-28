Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Eye Hospital shares tumble up to 17%; here's why

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital shares fell as much as 17.7 per cent on the BSE index, while the stock of Dr Agarwal's Health Care slid 6.83 per cent. As of 2:09 PM, the Agarwal's Eye Hospital and Dr Agarwal's Health Care were trading 12.5 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively, compared to a 0.65 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index

READ STICK MARKET LIV UPDATES TODAY So far this year, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital stock has fallen 27 per cent, while the benchmark Nifty50 has risen about 3.5 per cent. Shares of Dr Agarwal's Health Care have risen over 8 per cent so far since its listing earlier this year.

Dr Agarwal's Health and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to merge The firms, in an exchange filing, said that their board approved the scheme of amalgamation of these independently listed companies under the Dr. Agarwal’s Group, to "streamline operations and provide unified management focus, driving efficiency and strategic alignment." The scheme is subject to the requisite approvals from respective shareholders of AHCL and AEHL and the applicable regulatory approvals, the statement said. "The merged entity inter alia brings together significant complementarities that exist between both entities and is poised to create meaningful value for various stakeholders, including respective patients, employees, and shareholders of both entities."

The company expects that the merger will consolidate the businesses will enable operational and financial efficiencies through streamlined functions and agile decision-making. " Overall, the transaction is expected to enhance shareholder value and be EPS accretive from the first year of implementation." ALSO READ: Bye, Thursday Nifty expiry! New NSE derivatives expiry start next Tuesday As per the share exchange ratio outlined in the scheme, AHCL will issue and allot 23 new equity shares of face value ₹1 each, fully paid-up, for every 2 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, fully paid-up, held by eligible shareholders in AEHL.