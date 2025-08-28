Stock Market LIVE: D-St eyes weak start; export-focused stocks in focus; Seven IPOs active today

Stock Market LIVE today, Thursday, August 28, 2025: Domestic equity markets look to extend their weak momentum on Thursday, as Domestic equity markets look to extend their weak momentum on Thursday, as US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs , effective August 27, weigh on export-focused stocks.

The GIFT Nifty was down 70 points, or 0.29 per cent, as of 7:25 AM.

However, most equity benchmarks in Asia traded higher as Wall Street stocks pared off gains after hitting a record high on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3 per cent while South Korea's rose 0.3 per cent, leading the gains in the MSCI AC Asia Pacific index.

The futures contracts in the US dropped in Asia trading after Nvidia Corp's sales outlook fell short of high expectations. The chipmaker signalled that growth is slowing after years of soaring spending in artificial intelligence (AI).

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 0.24 per cent and 0.21 per cent higher, respectively.

IPO corner

In the mainboard IPO segment , the issues of Anlon Healthcare and Vikran Engineering will enter the second day, while the shares of Mangal Electrical Industries will debut on the bourses.

In the SME IPO space , two issues (Globtier Infotech and NIS Management) will close today, while the IPO of Oval Projects Engineering will open for bidding. The issues of Current Infraprojects and Sattva Engineering Construction will enter their second day.

US hits India with 50% tariffs

The new tariffs that took effect a day earlier are among the highest in Asia as tensions between New Delhi and Washington ramped up. The additional tariffs were imposed for India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

The blow lands hardest on low-margin, labour-intensive industries -- apparel, textiles, auto parts, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, shrimp, and carpets, as per an analysis by trade body Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). The US accounts for $81 billion of India’s $443 billion goods exports -- 2 per cent of India’s GDP, according to the latest government data.