Stock Market LIVE: D-St eyes weak start; export-focused stocks in focus; Seven IPOs active today

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs remained net sellers for the third straight day on Tuesday. So far this year, global funds have sold ₹1.18 trillion, according to NSDL

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market
Stock market today: FPIs continued to be net sellers on Tuesday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:19 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE today, Thursday, August 28, 2025: Domestic equity markets look to extend their weak momentum on Thursday, as US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs, effective August 27, weigh on export-focused stocks.
 
The GIFT Nifty was down 70 points, or 0.29 per cent, as of 7:25 AM.  
 
However, most equity benchmarks in Asia traded higher as Wall Street stocks pared off gains after hitting a record high on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3 per cent while South Korea's rose 0.3 per cent, leading the gains in the MSCI AC Asia Pacific index. 
 
The futures contracts in the US dropped in Asia trading after Nvidia Corp's sales outlook fell short of high expectations. The chipmaker signalled that growth is slowing after years of soaring spending in artificial intelligence (AI).
 
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 0.24 per cent and 0.21 per cent higher, respectively. 
 

IPO corner

 
In the mainboard IPO segment, the issues of Anlon Healthcare and Vikran Engineering will enter the second day, while the shares of Mangal Electrical Industries will debut on the bourses. 
 
In the SME IPO space, two issues (Globtier Infotech and NIS Management) will close today, while the IPO of Oval Projects Engineering will open for bidding. The issues of Current Infraprojects and Sattva Engineering Construction will enter their second day.
 

US hits India with 50% tariffs

 
The new tariffs that took effect a day earlier are among the highest in Asia as tensions between New Delhi and Washington ramped up. The additional tariffs were imposed for India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil. 
 
The blow lands hardest on low-margin, labour-intensive industries -- apparel, textiles, auto parts, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, shrimp, and carpets, as per an analysis by trade body  Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). The US accounts for $81 billion of India’s $443 billion goods exports -- 2 per cent of India’s GDP, according to the latest government data.
   

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bracing for pain, exporters cling to trade deal hopes

Stock Market LIVE Updates: From Wednesday, Indian exports face a 50 per cent tariff in the American market. The blow lands hardest on low-margin, labour-intensive industries — apparel, textiles, auto parts, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, shrimp, and carpets. They now face even stiffer competition from Southeast Asian and Chinese rivals. READ MORE

8:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India Inc's earnings pulse weakens after Q1

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India Inc’s financial performance in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) was subpar, with low single-digit revenue growth for the ninth consecutive quarter and profit before tax — excluding other income and one-offs — declining year-on-year.
 
HERE are five companies each that saw the biggest upgrades and downgrades in forward EPS for FY26E and FY27E.  

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets traded mixed, with mainland China’s CSI 300 up 0.25 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei up 0.22 per cent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.66 per cent.
 
South Korea’s Kospi traded 0.41 per cent higher as investors await the Bank of Korea policy decision.
 
Overnight, Wall Street indices closed higher with the S&P 500 recording a new high, led by the energy and healthcare sectors. At close, the S&P 500 was up 0.24 per cent, the Nasdaq was up 0.21 per cent, and the Dow Jones was up 0.32 per cent.
 
Besides, shares of Nvidia fell around 3 per cent, after its earnings showed weaker-than-expected sales at its data centre business.

8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Primary market today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the main board category, Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd. IPO will close for subscription. IPOs of Anlon Healthcare and Vikran Engineering will enter their second day of subscription.
 
In the SME category, Oval Projects Engineering Ltd. IPO will open for application, while IPOs Globtier Infotech and NIS Management will enter their last day. The basis of allotment of Anondita Medicare IPO, Shivashrit Foods IPO, and Classic Electrodes (India) IPO will be finalised.
 

7:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Communication channels open, says govt as 50% US trade tariff kicks in

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Communication channels remain open between India and the United States (US) as the two sides are looking to resolve the current challenges, a senior government official told Business Standard on Wednesday, hours after Washington’s steep 50 per cent tariff on imports from India came into effect.
 
In the meantime, describing the India-US relationship as "very complicated", US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a television interview, hoped that "at the end of the day, we will come together." READ MORE
 

7:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

