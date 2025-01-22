BSE Realty index hits 10-month low; Oberoi, Prestige, Lodha fall up to 7%

Real estate shares were under pressure, with BSE Realty index hitting a 10-month low of 6,871.20, down 3.6 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid a sharp correction in market price of the frontline companies.

The realty index was trading at its lowest level since March 26, 2024, when it hit a low of 6,858.75, data shows. The BSE Realty index has corrected 23 per cent from its December 2024 high of 8,817.98 on the BSE. In the past one month, the stock price of Oberoi Realty, Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and Godrej Properties seen their market price fall between 20 per cent and 23 per cent.

At 10:20 AM; BSE Realty index, the top loser among sectoral indices, was down 3.2 per cent, as compared to 0.41 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Prestige Estates Projects, Oberoi Realty, Lodha and Godrej Properties from the index declined between 4 per cent and 7 per cent in intra-day trades today. DLF, Anant Raj Industries and Sobha were down in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Oberoi Realty slipped 7 per cent to Rs 1,731.90, and has plunged 13 per cent in the past two days after the company’s pre-sales grew 144 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,920 crore (13 per cent lower than estimate) in December 2024 (Q3FY25) quarter, driven by lofty bookings at newly launched projects. The company witnessed lower bookings from existing projects due to an increase in price, but management is confident that sales will pick up in the coming quarters.

Oberoi Realty is witnessing an uptick in the performance of its residential business. It is also seeing an uptrend in its rental portfolio as it commences operations at its ongoing marquee office and retail assets. The recent Pokhran-2 launch in Thane received strong traction; hence, we believe the residential segment should see a healthy scale-up with the available pipeline across the MMR and Gurugram regions, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the Q3 results update, with ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock.

Meanwhile, according to HSBC Global Research, real estate demand growth to start pivoting towards mid-income housing. The past four years have been dominated by "upgrade" demand serving developers well to achieve better pricing.

The brokerage firm in December report said that they think another notable preference for high-rises in the Indian economy has increased the addressable market for developers. This will stand in good stead from a demand perspective, but developers will need to pivot towards more mid-income housing as luxury housing hits a high base.

In the past four years (2021-24), residential real estate pre-sales volumes and value increased by compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 18 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively. HSBC Global Research still expects growth in 2025 as 2024 was weaker on launches, but that the high base will start impacting the pace of growth.

If the approval cycle remains weak, companies may need to cut growth guidance for FY26e pre-sales to the high-single to low-double digits. From recent discussions, the brokerage firm feels investors are still focussed on pre-sales and, hence, any slowness could adversely impact stock performance.

With developers raising capital through QIP and focusing on growth, and with the balance sheet continuing to be lean for most developers, business development is expected to be heightened going forward, analysts at Antique Stock Broking said in a sector update note.