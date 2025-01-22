IndiGo to report Q3 2025 results on Friday; here's what analysts expect

IndiGo Q3 results, date, time
: InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo airlines is set to report the December quarter (Q3) results
for the current financial year (FY25) on Friday, amid volatile stock markets due to subdued results season thus far.
IndiGo Q3 results date and time
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is set to report its Q3 results 2025 on Friday, January 24, 2025.
In a stock exchange filing, IndiGo said “The meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 24, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024”.
The post earnings conference call, meanwhile, will be held on January 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST.
IndiGo Q3 results 2025 expectations:
Analysts tracking IndiGo stock
expect the low-cost airline to report a turnaround performance in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, on a sequential basis. On a year-on-year basis, however, the airline may see a slide in net profit growth due to high base of last year and possible decrease in passenger load factor (PLF).
IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 2,998.1 crore in Q3FY24, but a loss of Rs 986.7 crore in Q2FY25. It’s revenue stood at Rs 19,452.1 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 16,969.6 crore in the September quarter of the ongoing financial year.
IndiGo Q3 preview: Here is what brokerages expect from IndiGo Q3 results:
Nuvama Institutional Equities
Nuvama Institutional Equities expects IndiGo's Q3FY25 EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and rent) to rise by 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 5,522.3 crore, as an estimated 4 per cent decline in yields and general inflationary pressures may be offset by positive operating leverage (with a 12-per cent Y-o-Y increase in available seat kilometer) and lower fuel cost per available seat kilometer (CASK; down 13 per cent Y-o-Y). Sequentially, EBITDAR is expected to zoom 131 per cent from Rs 2,394.7 crore.
It estimates IndiGo Q3 revenue growth of 6 per cent Y-o-Y and 22 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 20,657.2 crore.
Emkay Global Financial Services
The brokerage estimates IndiGo’s net sales at Rs 21,515.6 crore for the December quarter, up 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 26.8 per cent Q-o-Q. Ebitda, meanwhile, is seen at Rs 5,764 crore, an increase of 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 210.2 per cent Q-o-Q.
Reported net profit is seen at Rs 2,129.4 crore as against a reported net loss of Rs 988.8 crore in Q2FY25, and a net profit of Rs 2,998.5 crore in Q3FY24.
“ASK is estimated to grow 12 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q to 40.8 billion with PLF at 88 per cent. Yield is seen at Rs 5.3, down 4 per cent Y-o-Y/up 16 per cent Q-o-Q,” it said on operational metrics.
Elara Capital
It pegs net profit at Rs 4,822.9 crore, net sales at Rs 22,684.6 crore (up 16.6 per cent Y-o-Y/33.7 per cent Q-o-Q), and Ebitda at Rs 7,491.4 crore (up 44.1 per cent Y-o-Y).
IndiGo share price history
InterGlobe Aviation shares have slipped 12 per cent thus far in calendar year 2025, as against around 3 per cent decline in the benchmark Sensex index.
From its all-time high of Rs 5,033.2, hit on September 12, 2024, IndiGo stock is down 20.3 per cent on the BSE.