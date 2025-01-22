IndiGo to report Q3 2025 results on Friday; here's what analysts expect

IndiGo Q3 results, date, time: InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo airlines is set to report the : InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo airlines is set to report the December quarter (Q3) results for the current financial year (FY25) on Friday, amid volatile stock markets due to subdued results season thus far.

IndiGo Q3 results date and time

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is set to report its Q3 results 2025 on Friday, January 24, 2025.

In a stock exchange filing, IndiGo said “The meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 24, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024”.

According to the company's website, IndiGo Q3 results will be available around 4:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2025 at the company's website and at stock exchange filings.

The post earnings conference call, meanwhile, will be held on January 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST.

IndiGo Q3 results 2025 expectations:

Analysts tracking IndiGo stock expect the low-cost airline to report a turnaround performance in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, on a sequential basis. On a year-on-year basis, however, the airline may see a slide in net profit growth due to high base of last year and possible decrease in passenger load factor (PLF).

IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 2,998.1 crore in Q3FY24, but a loss of Rs 986.7 crore in Q2FY25. It’s revenue stood at Rs 19,452.1 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 16,969.6 crore in the September quarter of the ongoing financial year.

IndiGo Q3 preview: Here is what brokerages expect from IndiGo Q3 results:

Nuvama Institutional Equities

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects IndiGo's Q3FY25 EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and rent) to rise by 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 5,522.3 crore, as an estimated 4 per cent decline in yields and general inflationary pressures may be offset by positive operating leverage (with a 12-per cent Y-o-Y increase in available seat kilometer) and lower fuel cost per available seat kilometer (CASK; down 13 per cent Y-o-Y). Sequentially, EBITDAR is expected to zoom 131 per cent from Rs 2,394.7 crore.

PLFs are expected to fall by 60 bps Y-o-Y, while net profit is likely to decrease by 34 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,973.8 crore due to higher on-ground aircrafts leading to greater aircraft lease rentals expense, depreciation, and financing costs.

It estimates IndiGo Q3 revenue growth of 6 per cent Y-o-Y and 22 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 20,657.2 crore.

Emkay Global Financial Services

The brokerage estimates IndiGo’s net sales at Rs 21,515.6 crore for the December quarter, up 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 26.8 per cent Q-o-Q. Ebitda, meanwhile, is seen at Rs 5,764 crore, an increase of 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 210.2 per cent Q-o-Q.

Reported net profit is seen at Rs 2,129.4 crore as against a reported net loss of Rs 988.8 crore in Q2FY25, and a net profit of Rs 2,998.5 crore in Q3FY24.

“ASK is estimated to grow 12 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q to 40.8 billion with PLF at 88 per cent. Yield is seen at Rs 5.3, down 4 per cent Y-o-Y/up 16 per cent Q-o-Q,” it said on operational metrics.

Elara Capital

Holding an optimistic view, Elara Capital anticipates InterGlobe Aviation to report a Q3 net profit growth of 58 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher airfares, strong volume, market share growth, and lower fuel cost.