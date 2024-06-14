Bull spread on Chambal Fert: Buy Call at Rs 440, says HDFC Securities
Stock price has broken out on the daily chart where stock price closes at two year highNandish Shah Mumbai
Bull Spread Strategy on Chambal Fertilisers
1) Buy Chambal Fertilisers (27-June Expiry) 440 Call at Rs 11 & simultaneously sell 460 Call at Rs 4.6
Lot Size: 1,900
Cost of the strategy: Rs 6.4 (Rs 12,160 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 25,840, If Chambal Fert closes at or above Rs 460 on 27 June expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 446.4
Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.12
Approx margin required: Rs 29,000
Rationale
-- Long build up is seen in the Chambal Fertilisers Futures where we have seen 3 per cent (Prov) rise in Open interest with price rising by 1.57 per cent.
-- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart where stock price closes at two year high.
-- Stock price has broken out on the weekly chart from the downward sloping trendline.
-- Fertiliser and chemical stocks are looking strong on the short to medium term chart.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
(Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)