Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, February 8th: Domestic equity markets are eyeing a positive start ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later on Thursday.

At 7:35 AM, Gift Nifty futures were up 47 points at 22,051 levels.

Globally, Nikkei, Kospi, ASX200, and Shanghai Composite were up in the range of 0.5 per cent to 0.8 per cent across Asia.

China's consumer price index for January fell 0.8 per cent year-on-year, steeper than the 0.5 per cent drop expected by economists polled by Reuters.





READ: STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES Overnight, the S&P 500 set another all-time record, nearly breaching the 5,000-mark. The index gained 0.82 per cent to finish at 4,995.06, but at session highs, the S&P hit 4,999.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached a new all time high of 38,677.36 after rallying 0.4 per cent, while Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95 per cent.

Q3FY24 earnings on Feb 8: Grasim Industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Power Finance Corporation, Zomato, Biocon, Aarti Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Aster DM Healthcare, Astrazeneca Pharma India, Balrampur Chini Mills, BEML, Concord Biotech, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Escorts Kubota, Hikal, Honeywell Automation, India Shelter Finance Corporation, ITD Cementation, JK Lakshmi Cement, NCC, Page Industries, Patanjali Foods, Rail Vikas Nigam, SKF India, Thermax, Torrent Power, and Zydus Wellness.

Rate sensitive stocks: Shares of banking and finance, auto, housing, and real estate will be in focus as the Reserve Bank of India is set to announce the decision of it's Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has won a bid to operate a container terminal in Tanzania's main port of Dar es Salaam, giving the unit a foothold in East Africa.

Adani Ports will operate the larger of two terminals — with a capacity to handle 660,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit of containers.

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG Ltd has concluded and executed a Long-term LNG Sale & Purchase Agreement with Qatar Energy for the purchase of approximately 7.5 MMTPA Liquified Natural Gas on a long-term basis.

PLL is a joint venture between BPCL, Gail (India), ONGC, and IOCL.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company received a Letter of Award worth Rs 520 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for a project in Bihar.

Zomato: The food delivery giant has announced the liquidation of its two of its step-down subsidiaries -- Zomato Vietnam Company (with effect from February 2), and Lunchtime.cz (a step-down subsidiary of Zomato in the Czech Republic with effect from February 6).

Welspun Enterprises: It has emerged as the lowest bidder for the development of a 2,000 million-litre per-day water treatment plant from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. The project is worth Rs 4,128 crore.

NTPC: ONGC and ONGC and NTPC have signed a joint venture agreement to set up offshore wind energy project.

Besides, NTPC is looking to raise up to $750 million (about Rs 6,222 crore) in debt from foreign investors.

SJVN: State-owned SJVN Ltd has received a letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vias Nigam Ltd to set up a 200 megawatt (MW) solar power project worth Rs 1,100 crore.

Result reactions: Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid, Star Cement, Manappuram Finance, Kalpatru Projects, Vadilal Industries, Veranda Learning, Shemaroo Entertainment, Religare Enterprises, Lupin, JK Paper, Cummins India, Gujarat Industries Power, Fortis Healthcare, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers, Ashoka Buildcon, Apollo Tyres, Sobha, TBZ.