Home / Markets / News / Busy week ahead! 5 mainboard, 7 SME IPOs set to launch next week

Busy week ahead! 5 mainboard, 7 SME IPOs set to launch next week

IPO Calendar: The mainboard segment will witness the launch of HDB Financial Services' ₹12,500 crore IPO, the largest IPO of 2025 so far

IPO, bell, initial public offering, NSDL
In the SME segment, seven new pubic issues will open for bidding
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IPO Calendar: Primary market investors are likely to witness the busiest week of calendar year 2025 (CY25) with the launch of five new mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) and one listing. In the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment, seven new pubic issues will open for bidding and seven companies will make their debut on the bourses. 
 
The mainboard segment will witness the launch of HDB Financial Services' ₹12,500 crore IPO, the largest IPO of 2025 so far. In addition, Globe Civil Projects, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Kalpataru and Sambhv Steel Tubes will open for subscription. 
 
Additionally, the D-Street will witness the debut of Arisinfra Solutions, in the mainline segment, scheduled for listing on Wednesday, June 28.

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity scheduled for next week:

Mainline IPOs next week

HDB Financial Services IPO

HDB Financial Services IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, June 25 and close on Friday, June 27, 2025. The ₹12,500 crore book-building issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 33.8 million equity shares amounting to ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 135.1 million equity shares amounting to ₹10,000 crore. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹700 to ₹740, with a lot size of 20 shares. HDB Financial shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE, tentatively on Wednesday, July 3, 2025.
 
MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) serves as the registrar for the public offering. BNP Paribas, JM Financial, BoFA Securities India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, UBS Securities India are the book running lead managers.

Globe Civil Project IPO

The maiden public issue of the integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company, Globe Civil Projects, is scheduled to open for bidding on Tuesday, June 24 and close on Thursday, June 26. Shares of Globe Civil Projects will be listed on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Tuesday, July 1. 
The mainline IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹16.8 million shares and no OFS component. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹67 to ₹71 per share, with a lot size of ₹211. 

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is a book-building issue of ₹852.53 crore comprising a fresh issue of 10 million equity shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and 11.3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹452.53 crore. The issue will open for subscription on June 24, 2025, and close on June 26, 2025. Shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases will be listed on the bourses, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The price band is set in the range of ₹380 to ₹400 per share. The minimum lot size for the application is 37 shares. Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. 

Kalpataru IPO

The IPO of real estate development company Kalpataru is scheduled to open for public subscription on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and close on Thursday, June 26. Through this public offering, Kalpataru aims to raise ₹1,590 crore. The public issue consists of an entirely fresh issue of 38.4 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹1,590 crore. There is no OFS component. Kalpataru IPO will be offered at a price band of ₹387–414 per share with a lot size of 36 shares.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO

The mainboard IPO will open for bidding on Wednesday, June 25 and close on June 27. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 53.7 million shares aggregating to ₹440 crore and OFS of 12.2 million shares aggregating to ₹100 crore. Sambhv Steel Tubes shares will be listed on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 2. The price band is set at ₹77 to ₹82 per share, with lot size at 182.

SME IPOs net week

The SME platforms are also scheduled to remain active next week with the listing of seven companies, including Samay Project Services, Patil Automation, Eppeltone Engineers, Influx Healthtech, Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures, Mayasheel Ventures, and Aakaar Medical Technologies.
 
In addition, the public offerings of AJC Jewel Manufacturers, Abram Food, Icon Facilitators, Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron, Suntech Infra Solutions, Ace Alpha Tech, and PRO FX Tech are scheduled to open for public subscription next week.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock market close: Sensex up 1,046 pts, Nifty tops 25K as markets snap 3-day fall; all sectors gain

Sensex rises 1,100 pts, Nifty tops 25,100: What's driving market rally?

MCX hits new high, surges 27% in 1 month; what's behind the stock rally?

Dividend stocks! Vedanta, 31 others to go ex-date next week; full list here

PSU Bank index jumps 2% as RBI eases norms for new project finance loans

Topics :IPO CalendarIPOsSME IPOsMarketsNSEBSE

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story