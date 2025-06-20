IPO Calendar: Primary market investors are likely to witness the busiest week of calendar year 2025 (CY25) with the launch of five new mainboard initial public offerings ( Primary market investors are likely to witness the busiest week of calendar year 2025 (CY25) with the launch of five new mainboard initial public offerings ( IPO s) and one listing. In the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment, seven new pubic issues will open for bidding and seven companies will make their debut on the bourses.

The mainboard segment will witness the launch of HDB Financial Services' ₹12,500 crore IPO, the largest IPO of 2025 so far. In addition, Globe Civil Projects, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Kalpataru and Sambhv Steel Tubes will open for subscription.

Additionally, the D-Street will witness the debut of Arisinfra Solutions, in the mainline segment, scheduled for listing on Wednesday, June 28.

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity scheduled for next week: Mainline IPOs next week HDB Financial Services IPO HDB Financial Services IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, June 25 and close on Friday, June 27, 2025. The ₹12,500 crore book-building issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 33.8 million equity shares amounting to ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 135.1 million equity shares amounting to ₹10,000 crore. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹700 to ₹740, with a lot size of 20 shares. HDB Financial shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE, tentatively on Wednesday, July 3, 2025.

MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) serves as the registrar for the public offering. BNP Paribas, JM Financial, BoFA Securities India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, UBS Securities India are the book running lead managers. Globe Civil Project IPO The maiden public issue of the integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company, Globe Civil Projects, is scheduled to open for bidding on Tuesday, June 24 and close on Thursday, June 26. Shares of Globe Civil Projects will be listed on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Tuesday, July 1.

The mainline IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹16.8 million shares and no OFS component. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹67 to ₹71 per share, with a lot size of ₹211. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is a book-building issue of ₹852.53 crore comprising a fresh issue of 10 million equity shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and 11.3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹452.53 crore. The issue will open for subscription on June 24, 2025, and close on June 26, 2025. Shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases will be listed on the bourses, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The price band is set in the range of ₹380 to ₹400 per share. The minimum lot size for the application is 37 shares. Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.

Kalpataru IPO The IPO of real estate development company Kalpataru is scheduled to open for public subscription on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and close on Thursday, June 26. Through this public offering, Kalpataru aims to raise ₹1,590 crore. The public issue consists of an entirely fresh issue of 38.4 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹1,590 crore. There is no OFS component. Kalpataru IPO will be offered at a price band of ₹387–414 per share with a lot size of 36 shares. Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO The mainboard IPO will open for bidding on Wednesday, June 25 and close on June 27. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 53.7 million shares aggregating to ₹440 crore and OFS of 12.2 million shares aggregating to ₹100 crore. Sambhv Steel Tubes shares will be listed on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 2. The price band is set at ₹77 to ₹82 per share, with lot size at 182.