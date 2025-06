Dividend stocks! Vedanta, 31 others to go ex-date next week; full list here

Dividend stocks: Shares of HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever, CARE Ratings, Cipla, Samvardhana Motherson International, and 26 others are expected to remain in the spotlight during the next week, Monday, June 23, 2025, to Friday, May 27, 2025, on account of their announcements of dividend for their respective shareholders.

The other notable names to feature in the list include Bajaj Finserv, Dalmia Bharat, Swaraj Engines, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Aegis Logistics, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Maharashtra Scooters, Kalpataru Projects International, and Sky Industries.

The BSE data reveals that shares of these companies are slated to trade ex-dividend during this period. Notably, the ex-date refers to the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout.

Among the highlighted companies, Mahindra Group's tractor engine maker Swaraj Engines has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹104.50 per share. The company has also set Friday, June 27, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement. This is followed by Polycab India, which has announced a final dividend of ₹35 per share, also with the record date fixed as Tuesday, June 24, 2025, for the same. Among others, India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has announced to pay a dividend of ₹22 per share to its shareholders. Metal and mining major Vedanta will pay an interim dividend of ₹7 per share to its shareholders.