Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / States must develop logistics plans to boost investments: Piyush Goyal

States must develop logistics plans to boost investments: Piyush Goyal

He emphasised on implementation of measures to promote green logistics, workforce inclusivity and facilitation of Central Government projects

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that States along with the private sector must develop action plans for better logistics business to attract investments.

"States along with the private sector must develop action plans for better logistics business to attract investments. There is a need to develop regional and city-level logistics plans as well for last-mile connectivity," Piyush Goyal said during the release of the "Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2024" report here on Friday.

He also presided over the felicitation function of the "Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield (LEAPS) 2024".

He emphasised on implementation of measures to promote green logistics, workforce inclusivity and facilitation of Central Government projects. He noted that the adoption of newer technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics is vital for achieving greater success in future. The Minister also laid emphasis on skill development to boost the logistics sector.

 

Minister Goyal also said that the country should engage in gender inclusivity and encourage greater participation of women in the sector and States must leverage public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the logistics sector for better success.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal

No fresh subsidy required for India's EV ecosystem, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Open to suggestions to ease start-ups' return to India: Piyush Goyal

Blinkit

Piyush Goyal asks Blinkit to follow applicable laws for 10-min ambulance

export

India's exports to cross $800 billion this fiscal year: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

EV firms agree to end subsidy after current benefits end: Piyush Goyal

He urged the States to look at multi-modal hubs for in-land container depots and make land available through the bidding mode to promote transparency and cut down costs.

He urged the logistics sector to adopt the LEAD framework - Longevity, Efficiency and Effectiveness, Accessibility and Accountability and Digitalisation of processes to transform the logistics sector and prepare India for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

On this occasion, Goyal highlighted the significance of LEADS in providing actionable insights to States and UTs to advance logistics reforms. He commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in making logistics a critical enabler for India's economic growth. "Logistics should look at exponential growth for India to grow rapidly, he said.

In LEADS 2024, the report evaluates logistics performance across four key pillars: Logistics Infrastructure, Logistics Services, Operating and Regulatory Environment, and the newly introduced Sustainable Logistics. It further highlights initiatives undertaken by various States and UTs across these pillars and identifies State/UT-specific opportunities to enable informed decision-making.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumGlobal Outreach

A global outreach beyond biz: Showcasing India's cultural, modern strengths

Congress leaders

Thousands gather to pay final tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh

PremiumFire,Forest Fire,Nainital forest fire

67% of major forest fires in 2023-24 doused within 24 hours, shows data

BPSC Protest, Patna Protest, Patna Students Protest

BPSC exam protests continue in Bihar, disrupting traffic and rail movement

Cold, Winter, Fog,

Over 500 flights delayed, 24 train ops hit in Delhi amid dense fog

Topics : Piyush Goyal Investments in India logistics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon