C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing gain

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status by visiting the official websites of NSE and Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue

IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment today: The allotment basis for C2C Advanced Systems IPO shares is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the IPO closed yesterday, receiving strong investor participation.
 
The C2C Advanced Systems IPO, an NSE SME offering, closed on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, and was oversubscribed by 125.35 times. Rs 2,106.60 crore public offering was available at a price band of Rs 28-30, with a lot size of 500 shares.
 
Notably, C2C Advanced Systems had given investors the option to cancel their subscriptions following a notice from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Sebi had instructed the company to appoint independent auditors and obtain an independent financial report, accoring to reports. This delay has pushed the company’s market debut, originally scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2024, to a likely date of on or before December 3, 2024.
 
C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment status
C2C Advanced Systems IPO shares are set to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status by visiting the official websites of NSE and Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, they can use the following links for direct access to the allotment status:
 
- Check  C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment status on Link Intime India 

- Check  C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 
C2C Advanced Systems IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the unlisted shares of C2C Advanced Systems remains positive despite the SEBI notice. The shares are currently trading at a premium of around Rs 120 above the upper end of the IPO price of Rs 30, reflecting a GMP of 53.1 per cent, according to sources tracking the grey market.
 
However, today’s GMP is significantly lower than the Rs 245 recorded on Friday, November 22, 2024, when the issue opened for public subscription.
  C2C Advanced Systems IPO expected listing price
Considering the current GMP trend, C2C Advanced Systems shares may list strongly at around Rs 346 on the NSE SME platform, at a premium of Rs 120 or 53.1 per cent from the upper end of the issue price.  About C2C Advanced Systems
C2C Advanced Systems is a defence electronics solutions provider in India, specialising in indigenous defence products. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supporting air and sea defence platforms, with expertise in designing, developing, and testing hardware, software, and mechanical systems.
 
First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

