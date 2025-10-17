Canara HSBC Life Insurance lists flat at ₹106, gains 2% post listing

Canara HSBC Life Insurance listing: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, a Gurugram-based life insurance company, made its stock market debut on Friday, October 17, 2025, following the successful completion of its IPO. The company’s shares listed flat at ₹106 apiece on the NSE. Shortly after listing, the stock rose over 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹109.08.

On the BSE, the Canara HSBC Life Insurance shares also opened at ₹106. However, post-listing the stock gained around 2 per cent from its opening price to touch a high of ₹109.

Canara HSBC's debut price came in slightly below expectations in the grey market, where its unlisted shares were trading at ₹109 per share, commanding a premium of ₹3 or 2.83 per cent ahead of the IPO listing, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.