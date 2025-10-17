Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets in red; RIL, Tata Tech Q2 results today

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, October 17, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to begin the week’s last trading session on a lower note, weighed down by weak global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a softer start for the benchmark indices.

At 6:45 AM on Friday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 49 points lower at 25,607.

On the global front, investors await inflation data from the Euro Area and import-export data from the United States. Back home, D-Street participants eye bank loan growth and foreign exchange reserve data.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded lower on Friday, following Wall Street’s overnight losses amid renewed concerns about the banking sector and escalating trade tensions.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.60 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.47 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices closed weaker as signs of stress in regional banks rattled investors already uneasy about ongoing US–China trade disputes. The S&P 500 ended down 0.63 per cent, the Nasdaq dropped 0.47 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.65 per cent.

FII, DII data

In the institutional activity segment , foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹877.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹2,913.95 crore on Thursday, October 16.

IPO today

In the mainline IPO segment, shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co are set to make their D-Street debut today. Meanwhile, the Midwest IPO enters the final day of subscription.

In the SME space, Sihora Industries, Shlokka Dyes, and SK Minerals & Additives are also set to make their D-Street debut today.

Q2 results today

Reliance Industries, Tata Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, REC, Polycab India, LT Technology Services, Tejas Networks, Dixon Technologies, Dalmia Bharat, Ceat, and Central Bank of India are among the companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results today.

Commodity corner

Oil prices remained broadly flat on Friday morning. Brent crude was trading with a marginal loss of 0.07 per cent at $61.02 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 0.07 per cent to $57.42 per barrel.