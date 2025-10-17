Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar has stopped accepting silver orders:

As per Financial Express, jewellery in Zaveri Bazaar have stopped accepting fresh orders due to acute silver shortage which has resulted into a premium of as high as ₹30,000. Reportedly, Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA) has written to the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to allow fund houses, which have silver ETFs, to sell part of their 3,000 ton holding in the spot market and buy in the futures to ease the spot premiums and cool down prices.

It is to be noted that over the past few days, several fund houses have stopped accepting new investments into their silver ETF fund of funds.