Capital goods sector may take a margin, order flow hit in the near term

Among majors, L&T missed its 15 per cent revenue growth target for FY26, due to the West Asia conflict, and delays in water-related projects. For FY27, L&T guides for 10-12 per cent order inflow and revenue growth, with a softer first half. Core Ebitda margins will remain stable at 7.8 per cent. L&T’s Lakshya 2031 targets doubling revenue over five years at Ebit margins of 16-17 per cent and order inflows annual growth of 10-12 per cent.