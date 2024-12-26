Senores Pharma IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, December 26, 2024. The public offering closed for subscription on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, receiving strong participation from investors. The basis of allotment forshares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, December 26, 2024. The public offering closed for subscription on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, receiving strong participation from investors.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO final subscription status

The Rs 582.11 crore public offering of Senores Pharmaceuticals, offered at a price band of Rs 372-Rs 391 per share with a lot size of 38 shares, received bids for 79,95,96,646 shares against the 85,34,681 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 93.69 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The highest demand came from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 96.30 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid for 94.66 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 90.46 times their quota.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, one can use the following links to directly check the Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status:

Check Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Check Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 631 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 240 per share or 61.38 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 391 per share, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO expected listing price

Shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, December 30, 2024. If current grey market trends sustain, the shares may list at around Rs 631 per share, representing a premium of over 61.38 per cent over the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates are subject to change, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Senores Pharmaceuticals

Incorporated in December 2017, Senores Pharmaceuticals is a global research-driven pharmaceutical company focused on developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products, primarily for regulated markets in the US and Canada. As of September 30, 2024, the company has launched 55 products in key therapeutic areas, including antibiotics and antifungal treatments. Senores Pharmaceuticals has established partnerships with distributors and hospitals across several states in India. The company operates in emerging markets across 43 countries and manufactures critical care injectables and APIs. It also has three dedicated R&D facilities in India and the US.