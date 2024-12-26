Ventive Hospitality IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, likley listing price
The basis of allotment of Ventive Hospitality IPO shares is likely to be finalised today. Check the allotment status, GMP, final subscription details, listing schedule, and more hereKumar Gaurav New Delhi
Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Ventive Hospitality's Rs 1,600-crore IPO is expected to be finalised today, December 26, 2024. The public issue, which closed for subscription on December 24, received decent demand, getting oversubscribed 9.82 times, as per data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Ventive Hospitality offered shares in a price band of Rs 610-643 with a lot size of 23 shares. By the end of the subscription period, the issue received bids for 14,17,23,907 shares against the 1,44,34,453 shares on offer. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) placed the highest bids for the public offering by oversubscribing their reserved quota by 13.87 times. This was followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid for 9.08 times their allocation, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed 5.94 times. Meanwhile, shares reserved for employees were oversubscribed 9.60 times. ALSO READ: Senores Pharma IPO allotment today
Here's how to check Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment status
Investors can verify their Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment status post-finalisation using these links:
Ventive Hospitality grey market premium (GMP), listing prediction
Shares of Ventive Hospitality
are trading at Rs 715 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 72 or 11.2 per cent over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 643. The company's shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on December 27, 2024.
Based on current grey market trends, Ventive Hospitality shares may list at around Rs 715, offering a return of 11.2 per cent over the upper end of the price band. However, grey market premiums are speculative and should not be considered a reliable indicator of listing performance.
About Ventive Hospitality
Incorporated in 2002, Ventive Hospitality
is a hospitality owner with primary focus on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments. All of the company’s hospitality assets are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere. The Company was founded as the hospitality division of Panchshil Realty,
a real estate conglomerate based in Pune which has a presence across the commercial, retail, luxury residential and data center segments. In 2017, pursuant to the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in the Company, BRE Asia (formerly known as Xander Investment Holding XVI), an affiliate of Blackstone, became 50 per cent shareholder in the Company.