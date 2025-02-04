Castrol India share price climbs 10% after steady Q3 show; know more

Castrol India share price gained 9.68 per cent at Rs 193.75 a piece on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade after the company reported steady fourth quarter results for the calendar year 2024 (Q4CY25). The company follows the calendar year (January to December) for its financial reporting.

The company’s net profit surged 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 271.4 crore in Q4CY25 from Rs 241.9 crore in Q4CY24.

The company reported a 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue for Q4CY25, reaching Rs 1,353.9 crore, up from Rs 1,264 crore in the same quarter last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 14 per cent to Rs 375.9 crore, compared to Rs 329.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The Ebitda margin expanded to 27.8 per cent in Q4CY25 from 26 per cent in Q4CY24.

Further, the company’s board declared a final dividend of Rs 9.5, which includes a special dividend of Rs 4.5 to commemorate 125 years of the company’s existence, bringing the total dividend to Rs 13 per equity share. March 18 has been set as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility.

“In 2025, we will continue the promise by focusing on the delivery of high-quality products and services to the automotive and industrial sectors. A key milestone this year is the relaunch of ACTIV, our biggest brand, in the first quarter. Improving our footprint in rural India is going to be a priority, along with introducing innovative service offerings across regions. Making Castrol more accessible and affordable has been a key strategy, and we intend to scale it further to get more consumers into our network,,” said Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India.

On the equities front, Castrol India share price has fallen 28 per cent in the last six months, while losing 6 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.5 per cent in the last one year.

Castrol India has a total market capitalisation of Rs 18,298.76 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 18.84 and at an earning per share of Rs 9.37, according to BSE.

At 11:03 AM, the stock price of the company was up 4.73 per cent at Rs 185 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.51 per cent to 77,583.02 level.

Castrol India is a leading manufacturer of automotive and industrial lubricants in the Indian lubricant market.