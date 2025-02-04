Divi's Labs: Strong Q3, growth outlook positive, valuation debate continues

Divi's Laboratories share price surged 5.36 per cent at Rs 6,205 per share on the BSE in the intraday trade of Tuesday. This came after the pharma company delivered robust third quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25), surprising the street on its margin and net profit performance driven by an improved product mix and a lower tax rate due to the company’s transition to the new tax regime.

While most brokerages remained optimistic about the company’s growth trajectory, some once again raised concerns over valuation and the stock’s potential upside, as seen in previous quarters.

The Q3 growth was led by its Custom Synthesis (CS) business that grew for the eighth quarter in a row, up 42 per cent year-on-year, and contributing 53 per cent to the revenues, followed by generics business adding 40 per cent and growing 7 per cent Y-o-Y. Nutraceuticals also grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y, contributing 7 per cent to the sales.

“The company indicated ongoing efforts to add new products/clients, which we have been highlighting through our monthly data series. GLP-1 remains a growth opportunity while it also expects margin benefits in the mid-term due to backward integration at Kakinada. We think its new product additions (including GLP-1 components), can substantially offset the Entresto generic impact,” analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities noted in a report.

The GLP-1 remains an opportunity in FY26E, the quantum for which cannot be estimated at this time, analysts at Nuvama added. Overall, they anticipate better product mix in CS, improvement in API prices and revival of nutraceuticals leading to 33–35 per cent margins in coming years.

The brokerage upgraded its FY26 estimates by 3–4 per cent and retained FY27 estimates, giving “Buy” call on Divi’s with a target price of Rs 6,830.

Meanwhile, those at Motilal Oswal, threw some caution to the wind by highlighting Divi’s valuations providing limited upside from current levels. The brokerage retained its “Neutral” call with a target of Rs 6,200, valuing it at 50 times its twelve months forward earnings.

However, analysts at Motilal Oswal maintained their confidence in the sustained growth for Divi’s due to CS business and its subsegments, such as peptides and contrast media, estimating a 25 per cent earnings CAGR over FY25-27.

Improved capacity utilisation at Kakinada and healthy traction across key segments will be the pillar of this growth, while the company adding newer molecules in the generics space and building capacities for their future needs will also aid the cause, they said.

On the other hand, international brokerages remained cautious with Goldman Sachs maintaining “Neutral” rating with a Rs 5,925 target, citing an 8 per cent EPS upgrade for FY25-28, market share gains, and benefits from generics going off-patent (2026-2029).

Jefferies retained a “Hold” at Rs 6,280, noting strong custom synthesis growth and a better product mix but flagged pricing pressure in generics and the need to diversify beyond Sacubitril Valsartan by FY27, according to reports.

Financial print

Divi’s Laboratories reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 589 crore in Q3FY25, up 64.5 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 358 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to Rs 743 crore from Rs 500 crore, with margins improving to 32.04 per cent from 26.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Revenue from operations grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,319 crore, compared to Rs 1,855 crore in Q3FY24.