CBI files supplementary chargesheet in NSE co-location scam case

The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the NSE co-location case against a number of brokers, officials said on Tuesday.
The agency had continued its probe against brokers who allegedly benefitted from the scam, while its findings against former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and others were submitted in its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in 2022.
The supplementary chargesheet filed before a special court on Monday details the role of broker firms allegedly involved in the scam and their modus operandi.
The CBI had registered an FIR against stock trader Sanjay Gupta and OPG Securities on May 28, 2018, under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, Information Technology Act, and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.
Gupta was chargesheeted along with Ramkrishna and four others in 2022. It was followed by a number of supplementary chargesheets filed in the case.
The FIR alleged that certain NSE officials facilitated OPG Securities to get connected to its backup server to get better and faster access of the market feed, getting benefitted by exploiting the TBT architecture of NSE by using the Chankaya Software.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
