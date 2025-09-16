Attractive valuations cap downside for ONGC and Oil India shares

There is a clear downtrend in the global oil and gas (O&G) market as demand remains weak while supply is in surplus. In August, Brent crude settled at $67.4 per barrel (bbl), down 3 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) and 14.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Some analysts estimate a drop below $60, given the Chinese industrial slowdown, OPEC Plus signalling higher supply from October, and elevated inventories. Moreover, there may have been a structural shift in oil demand post-pandemic as work-from-home has reduced transportation needs, alongside rising electric vehicle penetration.India’s upstream players, ONGC and Oil India, are down 18 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, over the past 12 months. Valuations imply crude will trend well below the long-term average. Compared to global peers, Indian upstream companies trade at steep discounts as investors remain cautious about policy issues such as regulated pricing (administered price mechanism or APM gas prices, and windfall taxes in the past) and weak production growth.Both companies, however, are now entering a growth phase. ONGC will benefit from the KG Basin, Daman, DSF, and the BP–TSP partnership, while Oil India can drive a gas ramp-up through pipeline expansions and NRL’s capacity expansion. Rising New Well Gas (NWG) allocations, where higher prices can be charged, strengthen the outlook, particularly for Oil India.Given higher production and cheap valuations, the stocks could bounce from current levels. ONGC and Oil India are among the cheapest globally. On an H1FY28 enterprise value to operating profit basis (adjusted for investments), they trade between 2.9 times and 3.6 times, versus a global average of 4.2 times. On reserves, the gap is clearer — enterprise value per barrel is estimated at $6.0 for ONGC and $5.4 for Oil India, half the global average of $11.9. Cash flow is acceptable at $29.4/bbl (ONGC) and $22.6/bbl (Oil India), with operating profit broadly in line with global peers.Given the NWG factor, the discount from capped APM realisations may change. Policy reforms such as APM gas price liberalisation, premium-priced NWG, windfall tax removal, and new exploration openings make a reasonable case for re-rating.Equating current share prices to likely discounted cash flows, the market seems overly pessimistic. Discounted cash flow models imply valuations assume crude realisations at $45–55/bbl, well below the long-term average of $65/bbl.ONGC’s near-term growth levers include the KG Basin ramp-up (45 kbpd oil, 9–10 mmscmd gas peak by FY27), Daman (5 mmscmd by FY27), DSF-II (4 mmscmd from FY28), and potential BP–TSP upside, which cannot yet be estimated. Oil India’s growth levers include a larger drilling programme and addressing gas transportation bottlenecks through the DNPL capacity doubling to 2.5 mmscmd by end-2025, and IGGL’s grid rollout by FY27, alongside NRL’s refinery expansion by end-CY25.For ONGC, NWG share of gas production is projected to rise from 13 per cent in FY26 to 27 per cent in FY28, adding an estimated Rs 2,600 crore to operating profit by FY28 (around 3.5 per cent of FY25 operating profit). Oil India currently sees negligible NWG benefits. Post-NRL expansion and Northeast grid rollout, NWG share could exceed 50 per cent of gas by FY28, driving Rs 1,300 crore of operating profit (14 per cent of FY25 operating profit). This suggests valuations are approaching maximum pessimism.It is, however, likely that crude will continue to ease towards $60/bbl in the near term, as OPEC ramps up production and demand recovery lags in a weak global economy.Still, given valuations and production growth assumptions, both stocks merit a closer look for long-term investors. ONGC’s growth and NWG premiumisation kick in earlier, but Oil India will eventually see a larger share of NWG in its gas mix.