Nifty, Sensex hit two-month highs on Fed hopes and trade optimism

Indian equities gained on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nifty ending at its highest close in two months as optimism over the resumption of India–US trade talks and expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut buoyed sentiment.

The Nifty rose 170 points, or 0.7 per cent, to close at 25,239 — its best finish since July 10. The Sensex climbed 595 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 82,381, marking its highest close since July 23. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased by Rs 2.8 trillion to Rs 463 trillion.

Talks between New Delhi and Washington restarted on Tuesday, with a US delegation led by Brendan Lynch, assistant trade representative for South and Central Asia, meeting Indian officials to ease trade frictions. The discussions come weeks after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent — the steepest in Asia — to penalise its Russian oil imports.

“The resumption of talks offers hope that tariff barriers could come down, reviving the ‘hope trade’ of Indian manufacturing benefiting from supply-chain diversification away from China,” said Pramod Gubbi, cofounder of Marcellus Investment Managers. “For now, it is largely retail flows into mutual funds that have kept markets afloat despite four to five quarters of earnings disappointments.” The rupee extended its winning streak to a third day, supported by optimism over the trade discussions and softness in the US dollar against other currencies. The rupee appreciated 16 paise to 88.06. Both foreign and domestic institutional investors (FPIs and DIIs) were net buyers. FPIs bought shares worth Rs 308 crore, while DIIs invested Rs 1,519 crore.

Investor focus is also on the US Federal Reserve’s policy review this week, amid expectations of a 25-basis-point rate cut. A softer Fed stance improves the appeal of emerging markets like India while also aiding IT and export-oriented sectors with significant US exposure. Going forward, markets will watch whether corporate earnings pick up meaningfully from the December quarter, supported by measures such as the goods and services tax cut and progress in trade talks. “We need mid-teens earnings growth to justify current valuations,” Gubbi added. “Absent that, either earnings recovery or a valuation correction will be necessary to attract sustained institutional flows.”