CDSL share price tanks 9% as Q3 profit plunges 20% sequentially; details

CDSL share price today: Shares of Central Depository Services (CDSL) plunged 9.45 per cent to a low of Rs 1,358.35 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day deals on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The fall in the CDSL share price came after the company posted weak financial results for the third quarter of FY25 on a sequential basis. During the quarter under review, the company’s consolidated profit dropped 19.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 130.1 crore from Rs 162 crore in Q2FY25.

In Q3FY25, CDSL’s revenue from operations dropped 13.7 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 278.1 crore from Rs 322.3 crore reported in the previous quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company's total expenses, however, dropped 2.9 per cent to Rs 130.5 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 134.4 crore in Q2FY25.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during Q3FY25 dropped 19.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 160.6 crore from Rs 199.8 crore in Q2FY25. Subsequently, CDSL’s Ebitda margin or operating profit margin (OPM) contracted 420 basis points (bps) to 57.8 per cent as against 62 per cent Q-o-Q.

During Q3 FY 2024-25, the company added approximately 92 lakh new demat accounts.

Established in 1999, Central Depository Services (India) is India’s leading and only listed depository. CDSL facilitates the electronic holding and transaction of securities and settlement of trades. It provides services to a broad spectrum of capital market entities, including depository participants, issuers, investors, RTAs, clearing corporations, and exchanges.

As of January 27, 2025, CDSL boasts a market capitalisation of Rs 28,623.60 crore on NSE.

The company's shares have a 52-week range of Rs 1,989.80-811 on the NSE.

CDSL share price has dropped 23 per cent in the last one month, while it surged 12 per cent in the last six months and 55 per cent in the last one year.

At around 12:30 PM on Monday, January 27, CDSL shares were quoted trading at Rs 1,370 apiece on the NSE, down 8.48 per cent from its previous close of Rs 1,500.25. Nearly 6.15 million equity shares of CDSL, estimated to be worth around Rs v crore, exchanged hands on the NSE.

Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoted trading at around 22,928 levels, down 0.71 per cent.