Nehal Vora reappointed MD and CEO of CDSL; SCHIL makes trading debut

Nehal Vora has been reappointed as the MD and CEO of Central Depository Services India (CDSL). Vora has been heading the country’s only listed depository since September 24, 2019.
His second five-year term will be from September 18, 2024, till September 17, 2029. His appointment follows regulatory nod from Sebi in a letter dated August 29. CDSL handles over 130 million demat accounts.
Shares of CDSL last closed at Rs 1,382, up 0.25 per cent, valuing the company at Rs 28,879 crore.
Spun-off Sanofi Consumer makes trading debut
Shares of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India (SCHIL) ended at Rs 4,703 on Friday during the trading debut. SCHIL—listed separately following its demerger from Sanofi India—is currently valued at Rs 10,831 crore.
Meanwhile, shares of Sanofi India fell 0.92 per cent to end at Rs 7,152. The local unit of French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company Sanofi is valued at Rs 16,471 crore.
“In alignment with Sanofi's global strategy, SCHIL is now operating independently, with a dedicated focus on the consumer healthcare sector,” the company said in a release. SCHIL has a portfolio of products across categories such as allergy, digestive wellness, pain care, and multivitamins and herbal dietary supplements.
SCHIL’s key brands include Allegra, DePURA, Avil, and Combiflam. Several Indian companies, including Reliance Industries, Raymond, and Bajaj Electricals, have demerged their units to unlock value.
Centralised fee payment system for IAs, RAs announced
Sebi introduces Centralised Fee Collection Mechanism (CeFCoM), a voluntary platform for registered investment advisors (IAs) and research analysts (RAs) to collect fees, aimed at curbing unauthorised activities. The platform, co-created by BSE with stakeholder input, will be operational from October 1, with BSE required to outline the operational framework by September 23. CeFCoM will channel fee payments through a formal, supervised system, enhancing regulatory oversight and transparency.