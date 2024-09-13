Nehal Vora reappointed MD and CEO of CDSL; SCHIL makes trading debut

Nehal Vora has been reappointed as the MD and CEO of Central Depository Services India (CDSL). Vora has been heading the country’s only listed depository since September 24, 2019.

His second five-year term will be from September 18, 2024, till September 17, 2029. His appointment follows regulatory nod from Sebi in a letter dated August 29. CDSL handles over 130 million demat accounts.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shares of CDSL last closed at Rs 1,382, up 0.25 per cent, valuing the company at Rs 28,879 crore.

Spun-off Sanofi Consumer makes trading debut

Shares of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India (SCHIL) ended at Rs 4,703 on Friday during the trading debut. SCHIL—listed separately following its demerger from Sanofi India—is currently valued at Rs 10,831 crore.