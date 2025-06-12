Home / Markets / News / CE Info Systems slips 9% after 3.1 mn shares change hands on BSE

CE Info Systems slips 9% after 3.1 mn shares change hands on BSE

CE Info Systems share price plunged 9 per cent on likely block deals, PhonePe was expected to offload 5 per cent stake in company

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) share price cracked 8.5 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 12, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹1,785 per share on BSE amid heavy volumes. On BSE, 3.1 million shares changed hands and on National Stock Exchange (NSE) 1.1 million shares were traded at 9:37 AM. 
 
Around the same time, CE Info Systems shares were trading 6.9 per cent lower at ₹1,817.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 82,597.82. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹9,888.13 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,745.05 per share and 52-week low was at ₹1,514.7 per share. 

CE Info Systems block deal reports 

According to reports, PhonePe Pvt Ltd was likely to offload a 5 per cent equity stake worth ₹476 crore in CE Info Systems, with a floor price set at ₹1,750 per share. As of March 2025, PhonePe held an 18.74 per cent stake in the company.

CE Info Systems Q4 results 2025

In the quarter that ended March 31, 2025, the company registered a 28 per cent rise in profit after (PAt) to ₹49 crore as compared to ₹38.2 crore a year ago.
 
The revenue from operations stood at ₹143.5 crore as compared to ₹106.9 crore a year ago, up 34 per cent. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation stood at ₹58 crore as against 39.5 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 40 per cent as compared to 38 per cent a year ago. 
 
The company's open order book has grown 10 per cent to ₹1,500 crore based on ₹633.5 crore of annual new order bookings in FY25, with momentum across both Automotive and Mobility Tech (A&M) and Consumer Tech & Enterprise Digital Transformation (C&E) market segments, due to continued adoption & expansion of use cases by new and existing customers. 
 
Additionally, new orders won with fixed pricing have grown significantly in FY25 to ₹417.9 crore as against ₹240 crore in previous year. The current open order book to revenue conversion ratio is estimated to be 3-4 years. 
 

About CE Info Systems 

CE Info Systems is a deep-tech digital map data, geospatial software, and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions, and APIs company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Paytm slides 8%, Reliance Power 4%, ONGC rises 3%

Sacheerome IPO subscribed 313x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Adani Ent, & 19 others to go ex-date on June 13 for dividend, bonus, rights

Asian shares mixed as markets shrug at latest China-US trade deal

Stocks to Watch Today, June 12: HDFC Bank, Nazara, IEX, MCX, Hind Copper

Topics :MapmyIndiaBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story