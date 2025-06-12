CE Info Systems slips 9% after 3.1 mn shares change hands on BSE
CE Info Systems share price plunged 9 per cent on likely block deals, PhonePe was expected to offload 5 per cent stake in companySI Reporter Mumbai
CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) share price cracked 8.5 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 12, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹1,785 per share on BSE amid heavy volumes. On BSE, 3.1 million shares changed hands and on National Stock Exchange (NSE) 1.1 million shares were traded at 9:37 AM.
Around the same time, CE Info Systems shares
were trading 6.9 per cent lower at ₹1,817.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 82,597.82. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹9,888.13 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,745.05 per share and 52-week low was at ₹1,514.7 per share.
CE Info Systems block deal reports
According to reports, PhonePe Pvt Ltd was likely to offload a 5 per cent equity stake worth ₹476 crore in CE Info Systems, with a floor price set at ₹1,750 per share. As of March 2025, PhonePe held an 18.74 per cent stake in the company.
CE Info Systems Q4 results 2025
In the quarter that ended March 31, 2025, the company registered a 28 per cent rise in profit after (PAt) to ₹49 crore as compared to ₹38.2 crore a year ago.
The revenue from operations stood at ₹143.5 crore as compared to ₹106.9 crore a year ago, up 34 per cent. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation stood at ₹58 crore as against 39.5 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 40 per cent as compared to 38 per cent a year ago.
The company's open order book has grown 10 per cent to ₹1,500 crore based on ₹633.5 crore of annual new order bookings in FY25, with momentum across both Automotive and Mobility Tech (A&M) and Consumer Tech & Enterprise Digital Transformation (C&E) market segments, due to continued adoption & expansion of use cases by new and existing customers.
Additionally, new orders won with fixed pricing have grown significantly in FY25 to ₹417.9 crore as against ₹240 crore in previous year. The current open order book to revenue conversion ratio is estimated to be 3-4 years.
About CE Info Systems
CE Info Systems is a deep-tech digital map data, geospatial software, and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions, and APIs company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS).
