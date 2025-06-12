CE Info Systems slips 9% after 3.1 mn shares change hands on BSE

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) share price cracked 8.5 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 12, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹1,785 per share on BSE amid heavy volumes. On BSE, 3.1 million shares changed hands and on National Stock Exchange (NSE) 1.1 million shares were traded at 9:37 AM.

CE Info Systems block deal reports

According to reports, PhonePe Pvt Ltd was likely to offload a 5 per cent equity stake worth ₹476 crore in CE Info Systems, with a floor price set at ₹1,750 per share. As of March 2025, PhonePe held an 18.74 per cent stake in the company.

CE Info Systems Q4 results 2025

In the quarter that ended March 31, 2025, the company registered a 28 per cent rise in profit after (PAt) to ₹49 crore as compared to ₹38.2 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹143.5 crore as compared to ₹106.9 crore a year ago, up 34 per cent. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation stood at ₹58 crore as against 39.5 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 40 per cent as compared to 38 per cent a year ago.