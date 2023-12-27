Cement shares zoom up to 5%; UltraTech joins Rs 3 trillion market cap-club

Shares of cement makers were in demand in Wednesday's trade on expectations of a healthy operational performance ahead.

Among individual stocks, sector giant UltraTech Cement jumped 4 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 10,425. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With today's rally, the stock joined the elite group of listed companies with market capitalisation (market cap) of Rs 3 trillion. At 01:50 PM; UltraTech Cement’s market-cap was Rs 3.01 trillion, according to BSE data.

In the past one month, the stock has rallied 22 per cent as compared to an 8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



According to UltraTech’s management, demand revival is imminent, especially during the festive season and the January-March peak construction period.

Demand will also be led by pre-election spending, continued government push on infrastructure development, and sustained real estate development. All of this augurs well for the company, the management said.

Among other cement stocks, Dalmia Bharat (Rs 2,360), Ramco Cement (Rs 1,037.45) rallied 5 per cent each, followed by Star Cement, which was up 4 per cent at Rs 180.90.

Ambuja Cements (Rs 523) and ACC (Rs 2,171) were up 3 per cent each on the BSE.

Cement demand, after witnessing high double-digit growth in October 2023, moderated in November mainly due to the festive season, labor unavailability, state elections and pollution control curbs in few markets.