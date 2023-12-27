Cement shares zoom up to 5%; UltraTech joins Rs 3 trillion market cap-club

Shares of cement makers were in demand in Wednesday's trade on expectations of a healthy operational performance ahead.
Among individual stocks, sector giant UltraTech Cement jumped 4 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 10,425.
With today's rally, the stock joined the elite group of listed companies with market capitalisation (market cap) of Rs 3 trillion. At 01:50 PM; UltraTech Cement’s market-cap was Rs 3.01 trillion, according to BSE data.
In the past one month, the stock has rallied 22 per cent as compared to an 8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
According to UltraTech’s management, demand revival is imminent, especially during the festive season and the January-March peak construction period.
Demand will also be led by pre-election spending, continued government push on infrastructure development, and sustained real estate development. All of this augurs well for the company, the management said.
Among other cement stocks, Dalmia Bharat (Rs 2,360), Ramco Cement (Rs 1,037.45) rallied 5 per cent each, followed by Star Cement, which was up 4 per cent at Rs 180.90.
Ambuja Cements (Rs 523) and ACC (Rs 2,171) were up 3 per cent each on the BSE.
Cement demand, after witnessing high double-digit growth in October 2023, moderated in November mainly due to the festive season, labor unavailability, state elections and pollution control curbs in few markets.
However, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) anticipates a rebound in December 2023, led by a strong project pipeline in key sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, and private capex.
Further, operating profit margin or OPM should improve in the second half of financial year 2023-24 (H2FY24), backed by price hike and cost benefits.
Meanwhile, according to a CNBC TV18 report, brokerage Nomura has upgraded cement stocks UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat and Ramco Cements, along with raising their respective price targets as well.
Nomura believes that the momentum in cement stocks is likely to continue with margins expanding on the back of stronger volume growth, pricing discipline and relatively lower fuel costs, the report said.