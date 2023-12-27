Home / Markets / News / Cement shares zoom up to 5%; UltraTech joins Rs 3 trillion market cap-club

Cement shares zoom up to 5%; UltraTech joins Rs 3 trillion market cap-club

Brokerage firm Nomura believes that the momentum in cement stocks is likely to continue with margins expanding on the back of stronger volume growth, pricing discipline and relatively lower fuel costs

Premium
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shares of cement makers were in demand in Wednesday's trade on expectations of a healthy operational performance ahead. 

Among individual stocks, sector giant UltraTech Cement jumped 4 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 10,425.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


With today's rally, the stock joined the elite group of listed companies with market capitalisation (market cap) of Rs 3 trillion. At 01:50 PM; UltraTech Cement’s market-cap was Rs 3.01 trillion, according to BSE data.

In the past one month, the stock has rallied 22 per cent as compared to an 8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

According to UltraTech’s management, demand revival is imminent, especially during the festive season and the January-March peak construction period.

Demand will also be led by pre-election spending, continued government push on infrastructure development, and sustained real estate development. All of this augurs well for the company, the management said.

Among other cement stocks, Dalmia Bharat (Rs 2,360), Ramco Cement (Rs 1,037.45) rallied 5 per cent each, followed by Star Cement, which was up 4 per cent at Rs 180.90.

Ambuja Cements (Rs 523) and ACC (Rs 2,171) were up 3 per cent each on the BSE.

Cement demand, after witnessing high double-digit growth in October 2023, moderated in November mainly due to the festive season, labor unavailability, state elections and pollution control curbs in few markets.

However, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) anticipates a rebound in December 2023, led by a strong project pipeline in key sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, and private capex.

Further, operating profit margin or OPM should improve in the second half of financial year 2023-24 (H2FY24), backed by price hike and cost benefits.

Meanwhile, according to a CNBC TV18 report, brokerage Nomura has upgraded cement stocks UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat and Ramco Cements, along with raising their respective price targets as well. 

Nomura believes that the momentum in cement stocks is likely to continue with margins expanding on the back of stronger volume growth, pricing discipline and relatively lower fuel costs, the report said.

Also Read

Ambuja Cement Q2 result: Standalone net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 643 cr

Motilal Oswal joins the small-cap bandwagon with NFO: All you should know

Real estate pre-sales to show robust growth in FY24: Motilal Oswal report

ACC, Ambuja, Dalmia Cement: Analysts remain selective on cement stocks

ACC Ltd Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 387 cr; revenue up 11%

Stock of this iron & steel company has zoomed over 90% in 10 days

Inox Wind, JSW Energy: Power stks soar over 100% in 2 months; time to sell?

L&T hits fresh high on EPC order win of Rs 5K-10K crore; zooms 70% in 2023

Credo Brands makes lukewarm debut; lists 1% higher against issue price

Happy Forgings makes decent debut; lists at 18% premium over issue price

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsCement stocksUltraTech CementAmbuja CementStar Cement

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story