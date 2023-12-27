Home / Markets / News / L&T hits fresh high on EPC order win of Rs 5K-10K crore; zooms 70% in 2023

L&T hits fresh high on EPC order win of Rs 5K-10K crore; zooms 70% in 2023

L&T classifies a 'major' order as the one worth anywhere between Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 crore

Premium
Larsen & Toubro
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 2 per cent Wednesday to a fresh high of Rs 3,548 on the BSE. The stock reacted to the company's arm winning a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order. 
The 'major' order won by L&T Construction pertains to establishing systems related to renewable energy generation and utilities, for the Amaala project in the Red Sea region, Saudi Arabia. 

L&T classifies a 'major' order as the one worth anywhere between Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 crore. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Amaala is an ultra-luxury destination set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast. 

L&T said that the consortium of UAE's clean energy powerhouse Masdar and French Electricity utility EDF has signed the concession agreement for the fully integrated utility project with the developers of Amaala. 

L&T has entered into the EPC agreement with the sponsors viz. EDF and Masdar.

Meanwhile, in the past one month, L&T has outperformed the market by surging 16 per cent as compared to a 8.4 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

So far in the calendar year 2023, the stock has zoomed 70 per cent as against a 17.3 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

L&T is India’s largest engineering & construction (E&C) company, with interest in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

The company primarily operates in infrastructure, heavy engineering, defence engineering, power, hydrocarbon, services business segments.

As of H1FY24, the infrastructure segment contributed 47 per cent to consolidated revenue followed by services at 32 per cent.

The company with diversified presence across business verticals and geographies commands a mammoth order-backlog of Rs 4.5 trillion, up 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as of September 2023 (Q2FY24).

This provides strong revenue visibility over the next 2- 3 years. Coupled with this a strong project pipeline of Rs 8.8 trillion will ensure 15 per cent order inflow growth in FY24.

Strong scale up in services business like IT and Finance also provides cushion to cash flows and cyclical risk of engineering business, according to ICICI Securities.

The brokerage remains upbeat on the prospects of the company and believes L&T is the best proxy play on India capex story and preferred large cap capital goods pick.

It expects L&T to deliver 18.6 per cent and 26.5 per cent revenue and profit after tax CAGR over FY23-FY25E, respectively.

“We believe in selective profitable growth. Monetisation of non-core assets, strict balance sheet discipline will help L&T to achieve 18 per cent ROE by 2026 and create shareholder value,” ICICI Securities said in a Muhurat Pick report.

It assigned a fair value of Rs 3,560 to the stock.  

Also Read

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Larsen & Toubro snaps up nearly $4 billion order from Saudi Aramco

L&T's Power Business wins EPC orders West Bengal Power Development Corp

Larsen & Toubro up 3% on securing large orders; jumps 49% so far in 2023

Credo Brands makes lukewarm debut; lists 1% higher against issue price

Happy Forgings makes decent debut; lists at 18% premium over issue price

Govt's crackdown on alternative investment funds puts industry on watch

Stock Market LIVE: Infy, L&T, ICICI Bk lift Sensex to day's high, up 450pts

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, TaMo, SJVN, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Zee Learn

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksLarsen ToubroL&T ConstructionL&T

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story