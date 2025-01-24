Chitra Ramkrishna challenges confidentiality in NSE TAP settlement

Chitra Ramkrishna, former chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has challenged market regulator Sebi’s decision not to disclose documents relied upon during the settlement in the trading access point (TAP) matter.

In October, NSE, its former managing director (MD) and CEO Vikram Limaye, and eight others had settled a case pertaining to the misuse of TAP by paying a settlement amount of Rs 643 crore to Sebi.

Ramkrishna had sought access to the documents considered in reaching the settlement.

While taking up her appeal, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday noted that NSE had objected to the disclosure of documents. As there are nine other parties involved in the settlement, the tribunal has directed that they be informed about the filing of the appeal by Ramkrishna. The other parties in the settlement may share their opinions on maintaining confidentiality or disclosing the documents.

Last year, Ramkrishna received relief in the co-location matter when Sebi whole-time member Kamlesh Varshney dropped charges against her, NSE, Ravi Narain, and Anand Subramanian, citing the absence of evidence to support the allegations.

The Sebi official had noted that while there were certain lapses at the NSE's co-location facility, there was no evidence to establish any “collusion” or “connivance” with stockbroker OPG Securities, which had gained “unfair” access to the exchange’s secondary server.

Also Read

In the TAP matter, the market regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the exchange in February 2023, following its findings that there was a possibility of bypassing the system by brokers and that NSE did not take appropriate remedial steps.

TAP refers to a software application deployed by NSE and used by stockbrokers to establish communication (orders/trades) with its trading system. It was launched in 2008 and continued until September 2019 for the equity segment. The exchange had introduced ‘Direct Connect’ as an alternative to TAP in 2016.

The exchange filed a settlement application with the regulator first in 2023 and then a revised application in August 2024.

Under the settlement proceedings norms, matters can be settled without admitting or denying the findings of the regulator. The settlement amount is determined by a high-powered advisory committee (HPAC) and later approved by a panel of whole-time members (WTMs) of Sebi.