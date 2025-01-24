IPO Calendar: 9 public offerings to keep investors busy next week

IPO Calendar: India's primary markets are expected to have a moderate week ahead, featuring select initial public offering (IPO) activity in both the mainline and SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) segments. The week will see the opening of the public offering of Dr Agarwal's Healthcare in the mainline segment, along with Malpani Pipes and Fittings in the SME segment.

Here are the complete details of IPO activities scheduled for next week:

Mainline IPOs next week

From the mainline segment, the markets will witness the D-Street debut of Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO shares, whose offering is set to close for subscription today. The basis of allotment of Denta Water IPO shares is expected to get finalised on Monday, January 27, 2025, while the company's shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The mainline segment will see the opening of Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO for public subscription on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The public offering will remain available for subscription till Friday, January 31, 2025.

At the upper price band, the company aims to raise Rs 3,027.26 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 74,62,686 equity shares and an offer for sale of 6,78,42,284 equity shares. Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO will be available at a price band of Rs 382-402 per share, with a lot size of 35 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would need a minimum of Rs 14,070 to bid for one lot of 35 shares, while Rs 1,96,980 is required to bid for a maximum of 14 lots (490 equity shares).

The basis of allotment for Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, February 3, 2025, with the company's shares likely to be credited to demat accounts by Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Also Read

Dr Agarwal's Healthcare shares are slated to list on the BSE, and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

KFin Technologies Services serves as the registrar for the issue, while Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Jefferies India, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors act as the book-running lead managers.

SME IPOs next week

The SME platforms will witness the listing of shares of HM Electro Mech, GB Logistics, CLN Energy, Rexpro Enterprises, and CapitalNumbers Infotech. Meanwhile, the initial share sale of Malpani Pipes and Fittings is set to open for public subscription on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, and will close on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Notably, Arisinfra Solutions is likely to launch its public offering soon; however, the details are yet to be confirmed by the company.