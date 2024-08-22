Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / ChrysCapital exits Eris Lifesciences; sells 7.27% stake for Rs 1,187 cr

ChrysCapital exits Eris Lifesciences; sells 7.27% stake for Rs 1,187 cr

Eris Lifesciences Ltd is a listed Indian pharmaceutical company and a leading player in the domestic branded formulations market

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment
Its revenue rose to Rs 720 crore for the first quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 467 crore in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Private equity major ChrysCapital on Thursday exited Eris Lifesciences by selling its entire 7.27 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,187 crore via open market transaction, while Infinity Partners picked up shares of the firm.

Eris Lifesciences Ltd is a listed Indian pharmaceutical company and a leading player in the domestic branded formulations market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ChrysCapital through its affiliate Emerald Investment Ltd sold 98,86,882 shares, amounting to a 7.27 per cent stake in Ahmedabad-based Eris Lifesciences.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,201 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,187.41 crore.

These shares were picked up by Infinity Partners at the same price, as per the data on the exchange.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences rose 2.13 per cent to close at Rs 1,238.65 apiece on the NSE.

More From This Section

NSE tightens SME listing norms amid concerns over company quality

Fashion retailer Trent shares jumps over 3% ahead of Nifty rejig

Premium

Look beyond surrender value rules as growth healthy for Life Insurers

Inox Green hits new high; stock zooms 55% over preferential issue price

Kalyan Jewellers shares rally 8% as promoter inks pact to increase stake

Earlier this month, Eris Lifesciences said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 4.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 89 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

The drug maker reported a profit after tax of Rs 94 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue rose to Rs 720 crore for the first quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 467 crore in the year-ago period.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PE-VC investment rises 8% to $31.5 billion in Jan-Jun quarter: Report

Blackstone Q2 results: Earnings rose 3% on private equity, credit gains

Tech drives India's M&A market in first half of 2024: Top 10 deals decoded

Realty PE investments touch record $1.7 bn, here are top deals of H1 2024

Private equity investments in Indian real estate touches 3-year high

Topics :Private EquityStock MarketEris Lifesciences

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story