Home / Markets / News / ChrysCapital raises $700 mn to maintain stake in National Stock Exchange

ChrysCapital raises $700 mn to maintain stake in National Stock Exchange

The 'continuation fund' will allow ChrysCapital to maintain its stake in the NSE, where it first invested in 2016, while the firm's older investors sell their stakes to new investors

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian private equity firm ChrysCapital has raised $700 million in new funds, allowing the firm to maintain its stake in India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) by buying itself out, the firm said Tuesday.

ChrysCapital, one of India's biggest private equity firms with more than $4 billion invested, raised the money mainly from U.S investor HarbourVest and European funds Pantheon Ventures and LGT Capital Partners.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The "continuation fund" will allow ChrysCapital to maintain its stake in the NSE, where it first invested in 2016, while the firm's older investors sell their stakes to new investors.
 

Private equity firms typically look to sell their investments within 8-10 years and return money to their backers.

NSE is one of India's top two stock exchanges and the world's largest derivatives exchange. Stock exchanges have boomed in recent years as India has become a relative hotbed of capital for foreign investors, who cite its status as the world's fastest growing major economy.

 

Also Read

ChrysCapital looking to raise $300 million to maintain stake in NSE

ChrysCapital buys stake in ProHance for first investment in Indian SaaS

ChrysCapital Management to raise $300 million to retain NSE stake

PE majors Blackstone, ChrysCapital join race to buy Healthium Medtech

PE firm ChrysCapital invests $70 million in formulations company La Renon

These 2 SME stocks more than double investors' wealth on market debut

Sebi asks NSE to evaluate Linde India's related party transactions

Gillette India shares zoom 10% on strong Q4 performance

Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 5% on partially acquiring stake in O2 Renewable

RBI bought 19 tonnes of gold in March qtr. What fuelled the buying spree?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Private EquityPrivate equity firmsNational Stock Exchange

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story