Clean energy a $2 trillion opportunity for RIL: Bernstein report

"For solar, we expect RIL can reach 100GW of installation by 2030 which is 36 per cent of total 2030 India solar capacity of 280GW. For batteries, RIL could also achieve a similar market share of 36 per cent with battery capacity of 50GWh versus expected battery capacity of 139GWh in 2030. For hydrogen, we expect Reliance can capture about 19 per cent of the market with 16GW of cumulative electrolyzer capacity by 2030 versus our expected TAM of 81GW," the Bernstein report said.

RIL, Beveridge believes, could potentially achieve around $10 billion of revenue from new energy business in 2030, which represents 40 per cent of the TAM.