Commission payout by top 10 mutual funds up 14% in FY23, shows data

The commission paid out to distributors by the top 10 fund houses surged 14 per cent in 2022–23 (FY23) to Rs 8,807 crore, as a sustained rise in flows from the systematic investment plan route lifted distributors’ share in the assets under management (AUM). This information is according to the commission disclosure reports released by mutual funds (MFs). The surge in commissions and average assets were higher than the overall growth in the AUM.

In FY23, SBI MF recorded an 11 per cent growth in AUM, but the commission payout rose 22 per cent. For the overall industry, the figure stood at 5 per cent. This indicates that distributors may have gained a higher share of MF AUMs vis-à-vis direct MF platforms in a year when MF performances were muted due to a sideways market.