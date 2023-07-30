Home / Markets / News / M-cap of 7 of top-10 valued firms falls by Rs 77,434.98 cr, ITC takes hit

M-cap of 7 of top-10 valued firms falls by Rs 77,434.98 cr, ITC takes hit

The valuation of ITC fell by Rs 26,192.05 crore to Rs 5,83,732.19 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last week, the BSE benchmark fell by 524.06 points or 0.78 per cent

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms fell by Rs 77,434.98 crore last week, with ITC and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with a muted trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell by 524.06 points or 0.78 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Bajaj Finance Limited were the main laggards in the top-10 pack, Infosys, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel made gains in their market capitalisation (mcap).

The valuation of ITC fell by Rs 26,192.05 crore to Rs 5,83,732.19 crore.

HDFC Bank's mcap declined by Rs 22,747.89 crore to Rs 12,40,322.63 crore and that of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 12,127.47 crore to Rs 4,47,298.52 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 5,818.43 crore to Rs 17,10,076.74 crore and that of TCS went lower by Rs 5,214.15 crore to Rs 12,27,739.80 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation eroded by Rs 4,417.23 crore to Rs 6,07,369.34 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 917.76 crore to Rs 6,96,495.74 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 5,643.3 crore to Rs 5,00,369.30 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 4,129.44 crore to Rs 5,56,271.03 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India gained Rs 981.71 crore to Rs 5,49,800.72 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

ITC's FMCG revenue up 20% in FY23 as it aims to de-risk from tobacco biz

FPIs' buying spree continues; invest Rs 45,365 cr in equities in July

No proposal to curb retail participation in derivatives trading: Sebi

Wockhardt says NBFC Guardian Finance wrongfully invoked 2 mn shares

Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty decline after four weeks of gains

Indian companies to soon directly list on IFSC bourses: FM Sitharaman

Topics :market capitalisationmarket capITCHDFC Bank

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story