Q4 earnings: India Inc's net profit growth slowest in 11 quarters

Slowdown in revenue growth, spike in interest expenses hit Q4 earnings

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
The corporate results for the January-March 2023 quarter (Q4FY23) are turning out to be a whimper after a strong showing by early-bird companies. The combined net profits of 390 companies that have declared their fourth-quarter results are up just 2.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q4FY23, which is the worst performance by them since April-June 2020 (Q1FY21).
In comparison, their combined net profits were up 47.6 per cent YoY in Q4FY22 and 3.4 per cent in Q3FY23. Corporate earnings have taken a beating from a slowdown in revenue growth and a sharp rise in interest expenses.
Combined net sales (gross interest income in the case of banks and non-bank lenders) of the companies in the Business Standard sample were up 13.8 per cent YoY in Q4FY23, growing at the slowest pace in the last nine quarters.

corporate earningsQ4 Resultsautomobile salesautomobile industry

First Published: May 07 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

