Q4 earnings: India Inc's net profit growth slowest in 11 quarters

Combined net sales (gross interest income in the case of banks and non-bank lenders) of the companies in the Business Standard sample were up 13.8 per cent YoY in Q4FY23, growing at the slowest pace in the last nine quarters.

In comparison, their combined net profits were up 47.6 per cent YoY in Q4FY22 and 3.4 per cent in Q3FY23. Corporate earnings have taken a beating from a slowdown in revenue growth and a sharp rise in interest expenses.