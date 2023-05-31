The markets, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research Private Limited, can tolerate up to 10 per cent deficiency from long period average (LPA) in the rainfall/monsoon, and will, at best, give a knee-jerk reaction in such a situation.

Meanwhile, the possibility of less than optimal rainfall due to El Nino this year poses an immediate risk, which analysts believe is not yet fully priced into earnings growth estimates and also by the markets. Any sharp deficiency in the actual rainfall, they believe, will again stoke inflation, which will not only impact how the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy plays out, but will also dent corporate earnings growth and keep the overall market sentiment in check.