Home / Markets / News / CPSE stocks on a roll; BEML Land, NBCC, Engineers India rally up to 20%

CPSE stocks on a roll; BEML Land, NBCC, Engineers India rally up to 20%

According to SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS), the enhanced profitability of public sector banks (PSBs) and CPSE is anticipated to contribute to improved dividend payouts

Premium
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) were on a roll on Friday as they rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade after the government increased capital expenditure outlay by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11.1 trillion for FY24-25 (3.4 per cent of GDP) as compared to Rs 10 trillion in FY23-24.

According to SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS), the enhanced profitability of public sector banks (PSBs) and CPSE is anticipated to contribute to improved dividend payouts, potentially surpassing FY25BE projections. The brokerage firm said that its calculations suggest that the government could exceed FY25BE revenue receipts by around Rs 70,000 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


At 02:33 pm, the S&P BSE CPSE Index and S&P BSE PSU index were up 3.65 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.63 per cent at 72,064.

As many as 12 stocks from the index hit their respective all-time highs in the intraday trade today. These include NTPC, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Power Grid Corporation of India, BEML, BEML Land Assets, Hemisphere Properties India, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), NHPC, NLC India, and SJVN.

Among individual stocks, BEML Land Assets (up 20 per cent at Rs 312.45), NBCC (India) (up 18 per cent at Rs 167.95), and Engineers India (up 16 per cent at Rs 273.85) soared more than 15 per cent. India Tourism Finance Corporation (ITDC), Shipping Corporation of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Andrew Yule & Company, meanwhile, surged in the range of 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

In the past two days, the market price of BEML Land Assets has zoomed 37 per cent, while that of NBCC has edged 30 per cent higher after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget.

"The Budget had a distinctive emphasis on housing, evidenced by substantial increases in the allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and the initiative to provide housing to 20 million rural households. Additionally, the Finance Minister said a new scheme would soon be promulgated, aimed at assisting the middle class in acquiring their own homes. Anticipating a substantial focus on real estate, we foresee the sector doubling its contribution to GDP over the next decade," SBICAPS said.

Also Read

HUDCO hits new peak, up 13% on Rs 14500 cr financing pact with Gujarat govt

NBCC soars 13%, hits 52-week high on Rs 180-cr order win, MoU with govt

Hudco plunges 9% as govt begins partial stake sale via OFS at discount

BPCL targets expanding retail network by 14,273 pumps to tap growing demand

Stocks to Watch today: ICICI Bank, Hudco, NDTV, ABFRL, Samvardhan, Paytm

Foreigners turn cautious on India stocks as selling crosses $3 bn

RIL hits new high, m-cap nears Rs 20 trn mark; Chart hints further upside

PNB enters top 50 most-valuable stocks' club; overtakes BOB in market cap

Budget cheer? Here's what drove 1,400-pt rally in Sensex, Nifty to new high

Gokaldas Exports to acquire Matrix Clothing's apparel biz; stock zooms 9%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksCPSEsMarketsPSU stocks

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story