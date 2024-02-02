CPSE stocks on a roll; BEML Land, NBCC, Engineers India rally up to 20%

Shares of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) were on a roll on Friday as they rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade after the government increased capital expenditure outlay by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11.1 trillion for FY24-25 (3.4 per cent of GDP) as compared to Rs 10 trillion in FY23-24.

According to SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS), the enhanced profitability of public sector banks (PSBs) and CPSE is anticipated to contribute to improved dividend payouts, potentially surpassing FY25BE projections. The brokerage firm said that its calculations suggest that the government could exceed FY25BE revenue receipts by around Rs 70,000 crore. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



At 02:33 pm, the S&P BSE CPSE Index and S&P BSE PSU index were up 3.65 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.63 per cent at 72,064.

As many as 12 stocks from the index hit their respective all-time highs in the intraday trade today. These include NTPC, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Power Grid Corporation of India, BEML, BEML Land Assets, Hemisphere Properties India, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), NHPC, NLC India, and SJVN.

Among individual stocks, BEML Land Assets (up 20 per cent at Rs 312.45), NBCC (India) (up 18 per cent at Rs 167.95), and Engineers India (up 16 per cent at Rs 273.85) soared more than 15 per cent. India Tourism Finance Corporation (ITDC), Shipping Corporation of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Andrew Yule & Company, meanwhile, surged in the range of 10 per cent to 15 per cent.