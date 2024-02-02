RIL hits new high, m-cap nears Rs 20 trn mark; Chart hints further upside

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) hit a new all-time high of Rs 2,950, up 3.4 per cent, in intra-day trades on Friday on the back of a strong rally in the market. In the market capitalisation (mcap) of the company came within striking distance of the Rs 20 trillion mark, hitting a high of Rs 19.96 trillion today.

The stock has rallied over 9 per cent so far this week, and surged as much as 29 per cent in little over three months. On Friday, the The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,919.95 touched on January 30.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel