Cracking the investment strategy: FPIs are bullish on finance, auto stocks

Financial services saw maximum buying at Rs 9,289 crore, followed by auto stocks at Rs 3,997 crore and consumer services at Rs 1,931 crore, according to data collated by Primeinfobase.FPIs bought FMCG stocks worth Rs 1,571 crore and capital goods worth Rs 1,352 crore. In the second fortnight of May, FPIs bought shares worth Rs 19,099 crore.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) bought stocks of financials, automotive (auto), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and capital goods during the second half of May.