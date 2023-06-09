Home / Markets / Stock Market News / CPPIB sells 1.77% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank; IEX shares slump 10%

CPPIB sells 1.77% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank; IEX shares slump 10%

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) plunged more than 10% on Friday on fears that the implementation of 'market coupling' norms will make a dent into revenues

BS Reporter
CPPIB sells 1.77% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank; IEX shares slump 10%

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

CPPIB sells 1.77% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Friday sold 1.7 per cent stake in private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank. The pension major sold a total of 33 million shares at Rs 1,856 apiece to mop up Rs 6,123.6 crore, stock exchange data showed. The names of the buyers weren’t disclosed by the exchange. Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank closed at Rs 1,872, down 0.8 per cent. In March 2022, CPPIB had sold 2.02 per cent stake in the bank at Rs 1,699 per share. Prior to the latest share sale, the investment major had a 4.34 per cent stake in the bank.
 
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

IEX shares slump 10% ahead of market-coupling norms 

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) plunged more than 10 per cent on Friday on fears that the implementation of ‘market coupling’ norms will make a dent into revenues. The Ministry of Power’s Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) is to undertake the process of market coupling which would entail an independent third-party collating bid to derive a uniform market price across all exchanges. Analysts say that the move is a big negative for IEX as it will take away its moat of being the go-to platform for price determination. Domestic brokerage downgraded the stock to ‘sell’ with a price target of Rs 105. Shares of IEX closed at Rs 127.

Also Read

Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit rises 17% in Q3FY23

Kotak Mahindra Bank takes corporate digital banking portal 'Kotak fyn' live

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

L&T, CPPIB divest stake in L&T Infra Projs to Edelweiss SPV for Rs 2,723 cr

Sun Pharma's growth prospects look healthy; analysts positive on the stock

NTPC in a sweet spot; likely to be poised for leadership in renewables

FMCG stocks get a boost from improving prospects; analysts are bullish

Improving prospects drive auto major Maruti Suzuki India's shares

IT stocks witness fresh turbulence; posts biggest decline in nearly 2 mths

Topics :Kotak Mahindra BankIEX sharesCPPIB

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story