CreditAccess Grameen jumps 4% after healthy loan portfolio growth in Q4FY25

Shares of microfinance company CreditAccess Grameen surged around 4 per cent in the intraday trade on Tuesday, April 8, after the company reported healthy loan portfolio growth across all geographies in the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). However, the momentum was partially offset by lower growth in Karnataka.

CreditAccess Grameen's overall asset quality has been stabilising on the back of a declining Portfolio at Risk (PAR) accretion rate across all states. According to the exchange filing, the improvement was driven by enhanced collection efforts and a strong control on employee attrition, from 19,333 in December 2024 to 20,973 in March 2025.

The company reported stable collection efficiency trends in the reported quarter. In states, excluding Karnataka, collection efficiency remained strong at over 99.6 per cent in Q4 FY25. In Karnataka, however, efficiency improved from 96.9 per cent in February 2025 to 98.5 per cent in March 2025, touching 99 per cent at the end of March 25, the company informed exchanges. Additionally, around 40 per cent of borrowers in the PAR 1-60 category and 10 per cent of borrowers in PAR 60+ made partial payments, signalling a gradual recovery in asset quality.

CreditAccess Grameen Stock History

The stock is down nearly 38 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1551.95, which it touched on June 7, 2024. In the last three months, the stock has slipped around 6.5 per cent and 32 per cent in the last one year.

About CreditAccess Grameen

CreditAccess Grameen is a microfinance institution based in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It offers micro-loans to women customers predominantly in rural areas across India. The company operates across 422 districts in 16 states and one union territory through 2,059 branches. The Company’s Promoter is CreditAccess India BV, a multinational company specializing in micro and small enterprise financing.

The financial institution added over 0.25 million new borrowers in Q4FY25. At 1:10 PM, the stock was quoting at ₹994.20 per share, up 4 per cent from Friday's close of ₹956 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). By comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 22,642.10 level, up 480.50 points or 2.17 per cent.