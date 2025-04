Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 730 pts higher at 73,850; Nifty at 22,400; metal, IT, financials gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 8, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading higher on Tuesday, amid signs of stability emerging in other Asian markets. At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was higher by 822.20 points, or 1.12 per cent, at 73,960.10, and the Nifty50 was at 22,404.15, ahead by 242.55 points, or 1.09 per cent. Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading higher on Tuesday, amid signs of stability emerging in other Asian markets.

Apart from global market moves, investors are also awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting's decision scheduled for tomorrow , along with fourth quarter numbers from India Inc and macroeconomic data points later in the week.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities said: "IKeep an eye on the 22,000 levels for further movement. If the Nifty remains below 22,000, it may lead to additional weakness; otherwise, we could see a pullback to mitigate the recent sell-off. Resistance exists at 22,500 and 22,800. Should the Nifty fall below 22,000, it may gradually drop to 21,700 levels. The strategy should be to reduce the weak long positions between 22,500 and 22,800 levels".