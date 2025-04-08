Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 730 pts higher at 73,850; Nifty at 22,400; metal, IT, financials gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty trade higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading higher on Tuesday, amid signs of stability emerging in other Asian markets.
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was higher by 822.20 points, or 1.12 per cent, at 73,960.10, and the Nifty50 was at 22,404.15, ahead by 242.55 points, or 1.09 per cent.
9:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's why Bharat Electronics shares advanced 5% in trade on April 8
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a prominent aerospace and defense company, saw its shares surge on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The stock climbed by 5.38 per cent to reach an intraday high of Rs 287.85 per share.
This uptick followed BEL's announcement of a major deal with the Defence Ministry worth Rs 2,210 crore. The contract involves supplying Electronic Warfare (EW) Suites for Mi 17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
In an official exchange filing, BEL stated: "Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence valued at Rs 2,210 crores (excluding taxes) for the supply of EW Suite for Mi 17 V5 Helicopters of the Indian Air Force." READ MORE
9:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee opens 3 paise lower at 85.87/$; RBI's MPC meet in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian Rupee continued its downward trend on Tuesday, impacted by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) selling domestic equities amidst global uncertainties stemming from the US's threat to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on China.
Opening at 85.87 against the US dollar, the Rupee weakened by 3 paise compared to Monday's close of 85.84, according to Bloomberg data. It further depreciated to 85.92, following its worst single-day performance on Monday since February 6, 2023. READ MORE
9:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the Sensex constituents, barring TCS, all other surged up to 5 per cent. TCS, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Axis bank and Tata Motors were the top gainers.
9:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All sectoral indices surge over 1 per cent at opening bell
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Metal and consumer durables jumped over 3 per cent each while auto, bank, energy, FMCG, IT gauned over 1 per cent at opening bell.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 jumped over 2 per cent each at opening bell
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rebounds over 300 points
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After hitting a 10-month low of 21,743.65 on April 7 amid concerns around Trump tariffs and global trade war, the benchmark Nifty50 witnessed a sharp recovery opening at 22,533.05, up by 371.45 points or 1.68 per cent.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex open 1,100 points up
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following a sharp plunge on Monday, BSE Sensex witnessed a solid rebound on Tuesday opening at 74,262.46, up by 1124.56 points or 1.54 per cent.
9:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at sectoral indices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices including Nifty Auto, consumer durables, realty, banks etc were up by over 1 per cent in pre-open.
9:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except for Ultratech, all Sensex constituents were in green during pre-market session.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty up 270 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 gained 278.60 points or 1.26 per cent to hit 22,440.20 in pre open.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 550 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex jumped 565.89 points or 0.77 per cent to 73,703.79 level in pre-open.
8:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'If Nifty remains below 22,000, it may lead to additional weakness'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Outlook - "Keep an eye on the 22,000 levels for further movement. If the Nifty remains below 22,000, it may lead to additional weakness; otherwise, we could see a pullback to mitigate the recent sell-off. Resistance exists at 22,500 and 22,800. Should the Nifty fall below 22,000, it may gradually drop to 21,700 levels. The strategy should be to reduce the weak long positions between 22,500 and 22,800 levels".
Views by: Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump tariffs: US consumers will resent losing access to quality goods
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump has long supported the idea of shielding the US economy with tariffs, a stance he has maintained since the 1980s. While market crashes and recession warnings might prompt some reconsideration, his age and second-term presidency suggest he may remain steadfast in this approach. Critics argue that such policies could leave the nation isolated and struggling. READ MORE
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Largecap valuations fair, long-term investors can nibble at leading financials'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The heightened uncertainty and volatility that has gripped markets worldwide will linger for some more time. There are some significant takeaways from the ongoing chaos. One, the trade war is like to be confined to US and China. Others including EU and Japan have opted for negotiations. India has already started negotiations on a BTA with US. Two, the risk of a recession in the US has increased. Three, China is likely to be the worst-hit economy. Trump’s threat of another 50 per cent tariff on China will, if carried out, almost freeze Chinese exports to US. Four, China will try to dump its products like metals in other countries, and this will keep international metal prices depressed.
Investors may continue in wait and watch mode since it will take time for clarity to emerge. However, since India’s macros are stable and we can grow at around 6 per cent in FY26 and the valuations are fair particularly in largecaps, long-term investors can start nibbling at high quality largecaps like the leading financials. Since Trump is unlikely to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals at this stage, pharma stocks, which are attractively priced now, appear to be good buys."
Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Meanwhile, in the primary markets, Infonative Solutions IPO (BSE SME) and Spinaroo Commercial IPO (BSE SME) will list on the bourses.