Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 730 pts higher at 73,850; Nifty at 22,400; metal, IT, financials gain

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was higher by 822.20 points, or 1.12 per cent, at 73,960.10, and the Nifty50 was at 22,404.15, ahead by 242.55 points, or 1.09 per cent.

Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading higher on Tuesday, amid signs of stability emerging in other Asian markets.