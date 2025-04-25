Cyient slides 9% as revenue falls; no guidance given amid macro uncertainty

Shares of Cyient fell nearly 10 per cent intraday on Friday after the company withheld guidance amid uncertain demand and reported a sequential decline in revenue for the March quarter of the previous financial year.

Cyient's stock fell as much as 9.71 per cent during the day to ₹1,125 per share, the worst intraday loss since January 24 this year, according to Bloomberg data. The stock trimmed losses to trade 5.56 per cent lower at ₹1,173 apiece, compared to a 0.14 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 9:44 AM.

The company's shares extended their fall to their second day on Friday and were seen quoting near the 52-week low of 1,084.05, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has fallen 35 per cent this year, compared to a 2.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,111.48, according to BSE data.

Cyient Q4 Results breakdown and dividend

The IT services firm's net profit rose by 39 per cent quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹170.4 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (FY25). The revenue from operations fell marginally by 0.9 per cent to ₹1,909.2 crore in the January-March period, compared to the previous quarter. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded to 12.3 per cent from 11 per cent from a quarter earlier.

Cyient recommended a final dividend of ₹14 per share at a face value of ₹5 each for the financial year 2024–25.

Cyient guidance and commentary

The company did not give out any guidance for the currency financial year while the management commentary stressed the demand uncertainties driven by the macro outlook.

“Q4FY25 digital, engineering, and technology (DET) revenue stood at ₹17 crore, a de-growth of 1.9% Q-o-Q in constant currency terms," noted Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice-chairman and managing director. "This was largely on account of macroeconomic uncertainties, which impacted the demand environment during the later part of Q4."

While there are some uncertainities in the near term, the company is working very closely with customers in navigating through the current challenges. "We expect this to last at least through the first half of FY26," Bodanapu said in the statement.

About Cyient

Cyient's range of services includes digitisation of drawings and maps, photogrammetry, computer-aided design/engineering modelling, repair, development engineering, reverse engineering, application software development, software products development consulting, analytics and implementation. Apart from these, it specialises in software services and solutions for the manufacturing utilities, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, local government and financial services markets.