Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India mkts; RIL, Maruti Suzuki Q4 eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets look poised for a strong start tracking strength in the global markets after the higher close overnight on Wall Street
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 25, 2025: A convergence of factors, including developments around India's response to the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, negotiations for a trade deal with the US amid threats of tariffs and the consequent developments in global markets, are likely to be key factors driving the Indian stock markets today. Investors will also be keeping an eye on activities of foreign institutional investors, apart from fourth quarter results from companies, including Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki, among others.
In the previous session, US stocks closed higher. The S&P 500 gained 2.03 per cent to close at 5,484.77, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 2.74 per cent to finish at 17,166.04, and the Dow Jones climbed 1.23 per cent to end at 40,093.40. Futures linked to the S&P 500 were 0.37 per cent higher, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.49 per cent. However, Dow Jones futures were around the flatline, down 0.03 per cent.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 1.41 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi climbing 0.79 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rising 0.78 per cent. Mainland China's CSI 300 was higher by 0.28 per cent. Australian markets are closed today for Anzac Day holiday.
Closer home, at 7:11 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,525, around 150 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Meanwhile, over the five-year period from 2020 to 2025, one in three equity mutual fund (MF) schemes has outperformed its benchmark when adjusted for risk, as indicated by their information ratios (IRs)—a metric that fund houses have only recently begun to disclose. READ MORE In the primary markets, Tankup Engineers IPO (NSE SME) will see the last day of its subscription window.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, April 25: SBI Life, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank posted a net profit of ₹7,118 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, remaining largely unchanged from the ₹7,129 crore reported in the same period last year. The stagnant profit figures were primarily driven by increased loan loss provisions and a decline in trading income. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty may stay 23,700-24,600 range next week: What's best trading strategy?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Recommended Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
Short-term technical indicators are overbought. Also, the 24,550 zone aligns with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci resistance—suggesting a possible hurdle. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trade set-up, April 25: Nifty strategy amid RIL, Maruti Q4, Pahalgam news
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's stock markets today may navigate a mix of buoyant global sentiment and rising bilateral tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. As of 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 154 points, trading at 24,528.
On Thursday, markets ended their seven-day winning streak, closing lower. Profit booking in Indian equities occurred even as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) made their largest stock purchases since March 27. On April 24, FIIs/FPIs acquired shares worth ₹8,250.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) recorded net sales of ₹534.5 crore. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific markets climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was higher by 1.43 per cent, and Topix had climbed 1.12 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closes higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks closed higher in the previous session. The S&P 500 gained 2.03 per cent to close at 5,484.77, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 2.74 per cent to finish at 17,166.04, and the Dow Jones climbed 1.23 per cent to end at 40,093.40.
First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:44 AM IST