Stock Market LIVE: RIL, TCS, Infy drive Sensex 150 pts higher at 79,950; Nifty at 24,280; SMIDs drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral market update: IT leads, banks drag
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty IT, Auto, and Pharma were trading higher, while Nifty Private Bank, PSU Bank, and Media indices traded lower.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader indices, the BSE Midcap index traded higher, while the BSE Smallcap index was in the red.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, L&T, and Maruti Suzuki India were among the top gainers, while Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Nestle India were among top laggards.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens in green at 79,830
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sensex opened at 79,830.15, higher by 28.72 points or 0.04 per cent from its previous close.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens in green at 24,289
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 advanced 42.30 points or 0.17 per cent to open 24,289 levels on Friday.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gainers and losers in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the Sensex constituents, Tech Mahincdra, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Bank were among the top gainer in pre-open.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 29 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex added marginally 28.72 points or 0.04 per cent at 79,830.15 in the pre-opening session.
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty adds 42 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 added 42.30 points or 0.17 per cent to 24,289 in the pre-opening session.
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: UBS drops long-held bearish view on Indian market, downgrades Hong Kong
Stock Market LIVE Updates: UBS Group AG has shifted its stance on Indian stocks, moving from a bearish outlook to a neutral position as it adjusts its strategy amid global trade uncertainties.
Strategists, including Sunil Tirumalai, noted in a Thursday report that the brokerage is increasingly optimistic about the South Asian market, driven by rising demand for defensive and domestically-focused stocks. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity mutual funds lag on risk-adjusted basis during five-year period
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over the five-year period from 2020 to 2025, one in three equity mutual fund (MF) schemes has outperformed its benchmark on a risk-adjusted basis, as indicated by their information ratios (IRs)—a performance metric that fund houses have only recently begun publishing.
The IR assesses how efficiently an investment manager generates excess returns relative to a benchmark while accounting for the risk taken.
Typically, IR values range from -1.5 to 1.5, with higher numbers reflecting stronger fund manager performance. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private investment in India is still a worry: IMF's Krishna Srinivasan
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private investment in India remains sluggish, particularly in sectors vital for enhancing the economy's productivity, such as manufacturing and machinery, said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the Asia and Pacific department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during a press conference.
“We are concerned about private investment, which continues to be lackluster… For India to achieve its goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047, private investment must gather stronger momentum,” Srinivasan emphasised.
On Tuesday, the IMF lowered its FY26 growth forecast for India by 30 basis points to 6.2 per cent, attributing the revision to rising trade tensions and global economic uncertainty in its latest World Economic Outlook. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US economy likely to slow sharply amid trade tariff hikes, says Nomura
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nomura warned on Thursday that the sharp hike in trade tariffs is likely to fuel inflation in the US economy, potentially bringing it "quite close to recession." The brokerage also revised India's FY26 economic growth forecast downward to 5.8 per cent.
Robert Subbaraman, Nomura's head of global macro research, explained that higher prices are expected to dampen consumer demand, while heightened uncertainty is prompting businesses to scale back investments. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Expect India to strike first trade pact: US Treasury Secy Scott Bessent
Stock Market LIVE Updates: During in-person negotiations between India and the US on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about India finalising the first bilateral trade deal to avoid President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.
Speaking to a group of reporters, as reported by the New York Post, Bessent stated that trade discussions with India are "very close" to a successful outcome. He highlighted that India, as the world's most populous nation, has relatively low tariffs, minimal non-tariff trade barriers, no currency manipulation, and limited government subsidies, making it easier to reach an agreement. Bessent made these remarks at a Washington DC event held alongside the annual World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, April 25: SBI Life, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank posted a net profit of ₹7,118 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, remaining largely unchanged from the ₹7,129 crore reported in the same period last year. The stagnant profit figures were primarily driven by increased loan loss provisions and a decline in trading income. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty may stay 23,700-24,600 range next week: What's best trading strategy?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Recommended Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
Rationale:
Short-term technical indicators are overbought. Also, the 24,550 zone aligns with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci resistance—suggesting a possible hurdle. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 25, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices are opened with slight gains on Friday, amid mixed global cues and the persistent threat of escalation between India and Pakistan.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 63.05 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 79,864.48, and the Nifty50 was at 24,283.95, ahead by 37.25 points or 0.15 per cent.
A convergence of factors, including developments around India's response to the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, negotiations for a trade deal with the US amid threats of tariffs and the consequent developments in global markets, are the key factors driving the Indian stock markets today. Investors will also be keeping an eye on activities of foreign institutional investors, apart from fourth quarter results from companies, including Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki, among others.
Meanwhile, over the five-year period from 2020 to 2025, one in three equity mutual fund (MF) schemes has outperformed its benchmark when adjusted for risk, as indicated by their information ratios (IRs)—a metric that fund houses have only recently begun to disclose. READ MORE In the primary markets, Tankup Engineers IPO (NSE SME) will see the last day of its subscription window.