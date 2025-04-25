Stock Market LIVE: RIL, TCS, Infy drive Sensex 150 pts higher at 79,950; Nifty at 24,280; SMIDs drag

At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 63.05 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 79,864.48, and the Nifty50 was at 24,283.95, ahead by 37.25 points or 0.15 per cent.

Indian benchmark equity indices are opened with slight gains on Friday, amid mixed global cues and the persistent threat of escalation between India and Pakistan.A convergence of factors, including developments around India's response to the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, negotiations for a trade deal with the US amid threats of tariffs and the consequent developments in global markets, are the key factors driving the Indian stock markets today. Investors will also be keeping an eye on activities of foreign institutional investors, apart from fourth quarter results from companies, including Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki , among others.