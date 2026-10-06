"The Food and Beverages business is expected to record mid-teens growth. The Foods business is expected to continue its robust growth momentum with strong double-digit growth. The Beverages portfolio registered sequential recovery and is likely to grow in the early teens, driven by expanded offerings across formats and price points and a favourable season," it added.Dabur also expects high-teens growth in International Business, despite severe headwinds in the Middle East. Egypt, Turkey, USA, Bangladesh and UK are expected to deliver strong double-digit growth in INR terms.