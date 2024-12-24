DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment: The basis of allotment for DAM Capital Advisors' Rs 840-crore IPO is expected to be finalised today, December 24, 2024. The public issue, which closed for subscription on December 23, received strong demand, getting oversubscribed 82.08 times, as per data available on the BSE. DAM Capital Advisors offered shares in a price band of Rs 269-283 with a lot size of 53 shares.

By the end of the subscription period, the issue received bids for 1,70,76,86,129 shares against the 2,08,04,632 shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) placed the highest bids for the public offering by oversubscribing their reserved quota by 166.33 times. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 98.62 times their allocation, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed 27.13 times. Meanwhile, shares reserved for employees were oversubscribed 40.55 times.

How to check DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status?

Investors can check their DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status post-finalisation using these links:

Check DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Check DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

DAM Capital Advisors grey market premium (GMP), and listing prediction

DAM Capital Advisors were trading at Rs 453 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 170 or 60.07 per cent over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 283. The company's shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on December 27, 2024. Shares ofwere trading at Rs 453 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 170 or 60.07 per cent over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 283. The company's shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on December 27, 2024.

Based on current grey market trends, DAM Capital Advisors shares may list at around Rs 453, offering a return of 60 per cent over the upper end of the price band. However, grey market premiums are speculative and should not be considered a reliable indicator of listing performance.

About DAM Capital Advisors

DAM Capital Advisors is a prominent Indian investment bank offering services such as equity capital markets (ECM), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), and structured finance advisory. The firm also provides institutional equities services, including broking and research.